Texas Uncle Calls for Resignation of Teacher Who Allegedly Used ‘N-Word’ After Playing ‘Hidden Figures’ for Students, Starts Email Campaign Demanding Investigation

A San Antonio school district launched an investigation into allegations that a middle school math teacher used the N-word while showing her class the movie “Hidden Figures.”

The investigation started after X user @hennytwote posted several now-viral tweets, beginning on May 15, after learning his niece’s teacher used the slur in her math class at Bradley Middle School.

X user @hennytwote took action after his niece told him that a teacher used a racist slur in class. (Photo: X video screenshot/ @hennytwote)

He also posted a TikTok video explaining the incident further. He said that after the movie finished, the teacher, who he identified as Rebecca Woodland, started discussing the hiring practices during the civil rights era, the time period in which the film was set.

During that discussion, Woodland reportedly said, “They didn’t hire n****rs back then.” She allegedly used a hard ‘r’ when she said the word.

My niece had to hear her teacher call Black people n*ggers today and I will absolutely be mobilizing my platform for that teacher’s immediate resignation. — dominicanne hathaway (@hennytwote) May 16, 2024

Disturbed by the slur, the Black students in the class reportedly looked at each other, and the white students looked at them.

According to @hennytwote, this isn’t the first time Woodland has displayed prejudicial behavior. His niece shared with him that she and her classmates are “often over-policed more than their white peers” and that one of her Black peers said he felt “bullied” by Woodland.

“Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, saying that word to a classroom full of young kids, in particular, is traumatizing for all of the children involved, but especially the Black kids,” @hennytwote said in his TikTok.

His sister raised concerns with the school’s leadership. During a meeting, the vice principal asked if her daughter may have misheard the word and heard “negro” instead.

An investigation is underway, but the response of Assistant Principal Machingo doesn’t inspire much confidence for how this will be carried out by NEISD in San Antonio. Rebecca Woodland failed a classroom full of students but especially these little Black children. pic.twitter.com/FlOns9WCp2 — dominicanne hathaway (@hennytwote) May 16, 2024

In response to the incident, @hennytwote launched an email campaign and drafted a letter for people who want to message the school’s principal and district superintendent. The letter demands officials launch a transparent investigation that involves parents and guardians, condemn the incident publicly, and enforce policies and anti-racism training programs for the school’s faculty and staff.

“My main concern is that the way the school district is going to carry out an investigation is going to protect Rebecca completely as a teacher who’s been there for 18 years,” @hennytwote said.

A North East ISD representative confirmed to My San Antonio that a probe was launched and that the teacher who allegedly used the slur was placed on administrative leave.

“We appreciate the parent that brought forward this concerning allegation. We do not condone racism and take this allegation very seriously. Currently we are conducting a thorough investigation and once it is complete, we will share what we are able to within the parameters of the law,” the statement reads.