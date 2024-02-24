‘That’s a Superpower’: Meet the ‘Hood’ Fisherman Who Stunned the Internet By Catching a Shark With His Bare Hands In Viral Video

Armed with nothing but his bare hands, Rasheen Bailey, a Florida fisherman, has gone viral after footage of him catching a shark hit the internet.

The clip posted on his company Hood Fishing Entertainment’s Instagram featured Bailey in a gray sweatshirt and black shorts, grabbing the shark’s dorsal fin and later releasing the fish back into the Gulf Coast waters off Pine Island in Bokeelia, Florida.

Viewers are not privy to the actual capture, but in two pictures can see Bailey holding the large fish, possibly a sandbar shark, across his body.

Rasheen Bailey catches shark with bare hands. (Photos: Facebook/ Rasheen Bailey)

On the post, the fisherman wrote in the caption, “Another day another SHARK.”

His followers marveled at his skill set in the comment section, writing, “Man caught a whole great white like it’s a catfish.”

Another joked, “Crocodile Hunter ain’t got s—t on the Shark Catcher.”

One person wrote on the X platform, “THATS A SUPERPOWER FR.”

THATS A SUPERPOWER FR — THEO🗽 (@theo4982) February 23, 2024

Bailey, who graduated from Cape Coral High School in 2015, has always wanted to be a fisherman despite playing varsity football back in the day.

On his company website, Bailey opens up about his passion and shares his dreams with the world.

He describes himself as “a kid from the hood that has started a social media account to document and share his life of fishing and building” and said that his goal is to become an industry professional while subsequently inspiring others.

“Becoming a professional fisherman involves dedication, hard work, and perseverance. You may need to hone your fishing skills, participate in competitions, and build a reputation in the fishing community. Along the way, you can share your knowledge and experiences with others to help them develop a love for fishing,” Bailey says via his company’s website.

The young man’s website and social media are decorated with his fishing trophies and other animals he has hunted, including alligators and boars.

HFE doesn’t just want people to marvel at the CEO’s escapades. They have offered tours and excursion packages for tourists or locals looking to fish like Bailey.

Fishing trips are centered in Southwest Florida, encompassing well-known spots such as Fort Myers, Naples, Sanibel Island, and Captiva Island, as well as the nearby surroundings.

This area is esteemed for its rich marine ecosystems, providing a wide array of fishing options. From shallow inshore flats and meandering backwaters to extensive offshore reefs and deep-sea fishing spots, southwest Florida is renowned for its diverse fish species and various angling experiences. Whether your goal is to catch snook, redfish, tarpon, grouper, or other popular game fish, this region ensures exciting adventures for anglers of all levels.