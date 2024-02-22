I’m a Stay-at-Home Mom, and Every Three Months I Don’t Regret Ditching My Husband and Three Kids for a Solo Vacation — Here’s Why

Every mom should take a solo trip and spend some time with themselves. Sierra Pierce, founder of the family travel and lifestyle blog Pierce Casa, makes it a point to get away at least once every quarter.

She says by doing so, she’s able to show up as the best version of herself for her family.

Sierra Pierce and her family (Photo: @wynter_jo/Instagram)

“Getting away for a moment gives me mental clarity,” she says. “It gives you time to reflect on what’s important to you and what makes you happy because, as mothers, we often lose ourselves when we’re surrounded by our children all the time.”

Pierce has been married for five years but with her now-husband for a total of 10. She met him three weeks after chasing her dreams by moving to Atlanta from New York. Before children, Pierce says she spent a lot of time traveling, finding new adventures, and more.

But life looks different now for the stay-at-home mom of three, who says she barely has any time to get her nails done or what she calls the “little things,” such as going out for coffee and drinks with friends.

“I have to be very intentional with my friendships now and plan friend dates at least two months in advance,” she says. “I know it sounds crazy, but our kids are active, and sometimes they have things that pop up on short notice. On top of that, my husband’s career is demanding.”

Her most recent adventure was traveling to Sarasota, Florida, home to some of the best beaches and a top place for rest and wellness.

Being A Mom Is Like Having 2.5 Full-Time Jobs

The work never ends for mothers and is often demanding. A Welch’s study conducted in 2018 found moms with children ages 5-12 clock an average of 98 hours per week, equating to working 2.5 full-time jobs. Researchers said the average mom regularly worked 14-hour days. On average, moms began their days around 6:23 a.m. and ended the day at 8:31 p.m., with only 1.7 hours of free time in between.

“Being a stay-at-home mother is tougher than people think,” she says. “You’re not just sitting at home relaxing. You’re constantly cleaning, always cooking, and find that your needs are continuous. Going to work was easier because I remember being able to shut the door at my office.”

Sierra Pierce. (Photo: @wynter_jo/Instagram)

Being a wife and mom is something Pierce wouldn’t change for the world, but she says it’s important for moms to take a break, even if it’s for a day.

Pierce knows it can be an uncomfortable conversation to have with your spouse, but it’s important. She says her husband, who works multiple jobs to support the family, was very understanding with her needing a break.

“My husband recognized that my mood was different, and I’m not as smiley when I’m reaching the point of being burnt out,” she says. “It’s also important that I get away so that his needs are met as well.”

She adds, “He asked me what he could do to help, and now we have constant check-ins to see where each other is at and to make sure our needs are being met.”