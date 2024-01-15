Social Influencer Says He Pays His Wife $250K Annually to be a Stay-at-Home Mom Stirring Reactions Online

A social influencer and minister says that he pays his wife $250,000 annually to be a stay-at-home mom, and the statement provoked a lot of chatter on social media.

Minister Yahdan Yada, an entrepreneur and celebrity herbalist, shared a statement on social media saying that he pays his wife, Aj’a Yada, to stay home with their four children. He also said he has no access to his wife’s bank account and provides her with a chef, a maid and a personal stylist.

Mr. Yada is the founder of The World’s Greatest Rejuvenation LLC in Atlanta. Mrs. Yada is a doula and the founder of Dynasty Strategy & Doula Services.

Minister Yahdan Yada (L) and his wife, Aj’a Yada (R). (Photo: @yada_awakening / Instagram)

Yada shared a picture of himself with his wife on both Facebook and Instagram with the caption, “I pay my wife @dvinequeenyada 250k dollars a year to be a stay at home mom. This is money I have no access to nor does she pay any bills in our homes. She can save it, invest it, or spend it. That’s between her and God. She also receives a monthly shopping allowance and yearly all paid for vacations to anywhere in the world with her friends.”

Yada added that his money “is her money.”

“My money is her money and her money is her money,” he continued. “Any man can get a woman, but it takes a special type of man to maintain a woman on all levels. That’s mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally and financially.”

More than 46,000 people reacted to the post on Facebook, and it drew over 8,000 comments.

Yada also shared a video on Instagram where he said that while he has no access to her bank account, she is named on all of his bank accounts and businesses.

“The way I treat her is me praising God and thanking God. …” He added that if his wife is sick or tired, she can still maintain the home due to the household help, and she can also afford to leave if he doesn’t treat her well or is disrespected and has the option to start a business.

Most people reacted positively to the video as well as the picture on social media. “Bet! Challenged accepted,” replied one Facebook user. “I’m working to become the best version of myself, so when I’m ready for marriage, my wife can be taken care of! Appreciate the inspiration, brother! Praise to the most high!”

Some women argued that Mr. Yada, who also has a wife in Africa, made the post to attract a third wife.

“Homegirl living the softest life there is,” added another. One user joked, “I’m not gonna lie a lot of ladies on here. Need to realize y’all will never get this.”

According to an Instagram post, Mrs. Yada had her first child when she was 19 with a natural childbirth. The doula wrote an article for Medium last December that discussed balancing her business and motherhood, and despite her husband’s words, she did not consider herself to be just a stay-at-home mom in the piece.

“Critics say that kids who grow up with both parents working are less likely to thrive and be happy. According to them, women must choose to stay home and let go of their business dreams,” she wrote. “I could not disagree more. To be clear, as a wife and mother, I fully support my friends and peers who have chosen to be stay-at-home moms.”

“We can balance motherhood with business and see our families’ health and wellness thrive. It does not have to be either one outcome or the other,” she added. “We just need to change our mindsets about what it means to be an entrepreneur and build our empires…You can do both.”