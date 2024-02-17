‘Waste of Energy and Time’: D.L. Hughley Says He ‘Would Never’ Go on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ Slams Any Chance of Reconciling with Mo’Nique Following Her Provocative Interview

Comedian D.L. Hughley has drawn the line in the sand regarding what media outlets he would guest appear on after Mo’Nique scathing interview reignited their beef. One platform he said he would never be booked on is Shannon Sharpe’s controversial podcast, “Club Shay Shay.”

“The Original Kings of Comedy” star unleashed his outrage online following remarks from the Oscar-award-winning actress who addressed how they fell out during her appearance on Sharpe’s show.

D.L. Hughley slams appearing on “Club Shay Shay,” or reconciling with fellow comedian Mo’Nique. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hughley was recently stopped by a TMZ reporter who asked if he would be interested in having a heart-to-heart with his “Soul Plane” co-star on the show to possibly reconcile their differences and he did not hesitate to say that he would not.

“I would never go on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ and, no, I haven’t spoken to Mo’Nique,” he said as he was caught walking out of a building. “I think we’ve said all we need to say. I have nothing to say to her at all.”

Hughley was then asked if he would take back anything he said about Mo’Nique, and he said, “Not one thing.”

Not satisfied with his answer, the reporter reframed her question and asked if there could ever be reconciliation between him and his former friend. He was clear and said that he didn’t think that there needed to be a reconciliation.

“She said what she said. I said what I said,” Hughley said. “We’re grown people. We don’t have to be in the same space, but I think the idea that people need to reconcile when they obviously are never going to see things eye to eye is a bit of a fallacy.”

Many on social media agreed with Hughley.

“He’s right. If we’re never going to agree what would be the point in a conversation? To disagree more? Nah. Waste of energy and time,” one person wrote.

“DL, leave her right where she is,” a comment read. “She needs to clean up her mess with her son/ family. She ain’t ready for reasoning yet.”

Not everyone was on D.L.’s side. Mo’Nique continues to have her ride-or-die supporters.

“She never assassinated your character. She stated events that in fact happened now you are mad about it,” one of her fans said, while another mocked him, saying, “He’s STILL mad that she was the headliner and he wasn’t. BM are sooooo jealous of women. Sad.”

D.L. and Mo’Nique have been warring for years.

At the core of their dispute are three incidents. The first one was a visit to his self-titled radio show, where his co-hosts asked her if her husband Sidney Hicks would have sex with Lee Daniels, the filmmaker behind her breakout film, “Precious.”

Offended by the question, Mo’Nique and her team asked the comedian to not air it. While the segment never ran, the Baltimore native says that she and her team had to threaten legal repercussions before it was yanked. D.L. denies that it went that far and that he extended the courtesy because it was the right thing to do.

The second incident surrounds billing on a show. Mo’Nique alleges that D.L. purposefully came late to a show, leaving the crowd waiting and forcing her to go on before him, because she was headlining.

Standup comedy news : Monique SLAUGHTERS D.L. Hughley in Detroit Michigan calls out steve Harvey Oprah tyler Perry #monique #dlhughley #SteveHarvey #comedy pic.twitter.com/1OIv88XFhn — Dontez (Black)Trump (@BlackTrump2020) May 29, 2022

Both sides contend that the promoter booked them as the big draw, however, during that night the “Precious” star did a set that not only ripped D.L. apart but invoked his wife— something that did not sit well with Portsmouth native.

Mo’Nique’s third offense against D.L. surrounds comments he made about his daughter being sexually assaulted. He said during an interview with Sway Calloway that he initially did not believe his daughter because he “liked” the person she said attacked her. Mo’Nique posted about the assault online but claimed she was disparaging him for not standing with his daughter.

That was the last straw for D.L., who viciously addressed each point on his social media.

Whew. This is getting UGLY!



D.L. Hughley responds to Monique calling her fat, a liar, unloved and unfunny. pic.twitter.com/B871Cgldpk — Podcast Papi (@ItsMicahB) February 8, 2024

He has asked both Mo’Nique and her husband to act like he and his family don’t exist like they do with her eldest son, Shalon Watkins.

While he says he is through, both Mo’Nique and her husband have said that they would meet with D.L. because they love him as a “brother.”