Rachel Dolezal Loses Teaching Job Over Social Media Content That’s ‘Contrary’ to School District’s Policy

Rachel Dolezal, infamously known for pretending to be a Black woman, has been fired from her job after her OnlyFans account came to light.

Dolezal — who also goes by Nkechi Diallo — served as an after-school teacher for the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Arizona. In a statement to KVOA, the district’s director of alumni & community relations confirmed the Montana native’s termination this week.

Rachel Dolezal is still living as a self-identifying Black woman after being exposed for her white roots in 2015. (Photo: @racheldolezal/Instagram)

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Julie Farbarik told the outlet. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy (attached) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Dolezal’s raunchy photos have been circulating on social media. In 2022, her images went viral when they hit Twitter, leaving the timeline in a frenzy. Her representative at the time stated that she started a profile on OnlyFans, a subscription-based website commonly used to produce adult and other content.

Dolezal, a white woman, was exposed by her parents in 2015. To maintain the charade, she tanned her skin and wore hairstyles commonly associated with Black women. The discovery led to her stepping down as president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, and losing her adjunct professor position at Eastern Washington University. During a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Dolezal shared the financial burden on her family since the scandal made headlines.

“I’ve had to create my own job and find ways to provide for my children,” she said, adding that she had been braiding hair and grant writing. “I started by applying for all the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and rejections, I even applied to jobs that didn’t require degrees — like being a maid at a hotel or working at a casino. I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Dolezal began her job at the Catalina Foothills School District last August, making $19 an hour working with children in kindergarten and elementary school.

“She was also a substitute with Educational Services Inc., our contracted substitute provider,” Farbarik said to the newspaper.

A few years ago, Dolezal released a memoir titled “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” and was later charged with welfare fraud for failing to report the earnings she made from it. She reached a plea agreement in 2019.