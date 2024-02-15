Black Comedian Who Sparked Outrage Over Controversial George Floyd Joke Claims He Spoke with Family, Doesn’t Apologize for the Joke

Several weeks after a comedian gained widespread attention for making jokes about the death of George Floyd, David Lucas claims he had a conversation with Floyd’s family regarding his remarks.

In a video, Lucas spoke about these discussions with Floyd’s family and friends with caution, indicating that they reached a mutual understanding about his comments. However, he also explicitly stated on his social media that he did not apologize for the joke.

The 52-second clip was posted on his TikTok.

Comedian David Lucas claims he spoke with George Floyd’s family but didn’t apologize for his controversial joke. (Photo: @davidlucasfunny / Instagram)

Lucas, who self-identifies as “an edgy” comedian that pushes boundaries, said, “There’s a clip that is circulating around social media and since that clip has came out, I have spoken to a lot of George Floyd’s family. I spoke to Kyle Wayne, Trae tha Truth, Stephen Jackson, and my intention was to never cause harm to his family or make them revisit a moment that happened a few years ago.”

“I’m a father. So, I get it,” he continued. “I understand how his kids feel. I’ve spoken to his whole family and we’ve came you know to understanding as to how to move forward from this.”

Ending his statement, saying, “[I] just want to apologize to his kids and everybody who was close to him.”

The aforementioned set was filmed during his show at the Kansas City, Missouri, Funny Bone comedy club at the top of January. After being heckled by an audience member, Lucas at one point tried to roast the patron from the stage.

“N—ga tried to ruin the whole show,” he said referencing the disruptive heckler. “In front of all these f—king good a— white people at my show, and you want to show them the reason George Floyd got his neck kneeled on.”

After getting booed and watching some audience members get up and exit the venue, Lucas said, “I’ve been to Minnesota, and I went in the gas station, and I asked them n—gas to let me see that fake $20.”

This referred to the fake bill that Floyd allegedly used at the store, which led the police to confront him on that particular day on May 25, 2020.

Lucas’ joke sparked backlash, not just in the venue but also on social media, necessitating the talks with Floyd’s family, and his public addressing of their “understanding.”

When a person on the X platform reposted his video which many view as an apology, she captioned the post, “Comedian David Lucas apologized for his comments about George Floyd.”

He replied correcting her, “I apologized to the family, not about the joke.”

Some on social media addressed his comments and non-apology for what was seen as a tasteless joke.

“Whatever helps you sleep at night big boi. I’m sure your kids are ashamed of you too, or at least bullied for having a clown for a father,” one person wrote.

Some locked in on why he would not say sorry for the Funny Bone set, and others questioned if he wants to save his career in the eyes of his core fan base.

“Dude… Double down on the jokes,” one said. “It’s your only way to pull yourself out of this mess now.”

For some, Lucas’ conversation with the Floyd family and the viral video of him saying the joke on stage was too much for that person to remain a fan. One person person, simply said, “Unfollowed, coward.”

While it seems that Lucas backpedaled with the family for the attention, his remarks have gotten and the pain that it going viral has caused, specifically to Floyd’s children. But that has not stopped him from sharing the video and doing interviews about it.

Hours after this video about meeting with the family started to make its rounds, Lucas reposted his interview with former The Geto Boys, Willie D on his podcast, “Willie D Live.”

Lucas also reposted a clip from an episode of fellow comedian Godfrey’s “Godfrey Comedy” podcast blasting him.

He is also promoting his upcoming comedy tour dates as he mocks his standing in the Black community.

“All the black Women hate me currently,” he posted on Feb. 11. “Now im forced to Marry a White Woman.”