Enraged Audience Members Walk Out of Comedy Show After Black Comedian Tells Controversial George Floyd Joke

Comedian David Lucas has gone viral after he made a crude joke about George Floyd at one of his recent shows at the Funny Bone in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Macon, Georgia, native started out by performing a highly volatile show that said he would have never kneeled on the neck of the Black man, whose death sparked the summer of civil unrest of 2022, but would have shot him because it would have been quicker.

The crowd was so outraged that members of the audience got up and left.

Initially, Lucas was responding to a Black heckler in the crowd. After trying to bait him to join him on stage and threatening to have the disruptor thrown out, he slipped into a one-liner that he probably did not think would color the rest of the night.

“N—ga tried to ruin the whole show,” he said about the audience member. “In front of all these f—king good a— white people at my show, and you want to show them the reason George Floyd got his neck kneeled on.”

The audience immediately started to boo.

“Don’t go ‘Oooo’ at that joke. It’s just a joke, man. I would have never kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. I would have shot that n—ga. That was way too long,” he said before sarcastically saying, “Oh, God, I think I just canceled the rest of my Black fans.”

Newly released surveillance tape shows moments before George Floyd’s death. (Photo: Screenshot/TMZ)

Multiple people started to get up and leave.

“You should know about George Floyd before you get yo a— up there talking about him,” a man yelled out from the audience.

The more the audience started to turn on him, he became more emboldened— feeding off of those cracking up at his joke about the man tragically killed by Derek Chauvin over the Memorial Day weekend of 2020.

He quipped, “I’ve been to Minnesota, and I went in the gas station, and I asked them n—gas to let me see that fake $20,” referencing the counterfeit bill Floyd used at the store that prompted the police to approach him on that day.

Lucas proceeded to express his endorsement of Donald Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse, weaving in a joke about the Ku Klux Klan supporting him in an attempt to incite further outrage with his brand of blue humor.

Though the comedy show appears to have taken place in early January, Lucas uploaded the footage from his set on YouTube during Black History Month. Many on social media blasted him, saying he was “shuckin’ and jivin’” for his white fans and for making fun of something so heinous to Black people.

“Downing your own people to get giggles out them YT folks is corny asl,” a comment read, while another offered, “Seeing the yt people laughing at that joke don’t sit rite with me!!”

“Not everything should be a joke, homie,” one person wrote. “Stand up for something or fall for anything.”

Other remarks applauded the people who walked out on him.

Not all comments condemned him. On the X platform, multiple profiles that seemed to share alt-right content celebrated the set and encouraged others to follow him, saying he was also filming a Netflix special that they couldn’t wait to watch.

“David Lucas is spitting facts. Did you notice the Democrats can’t handle the truth,” one comment read.

Lucas loves the attention and posted Tomi Lahren’s comment on the video. Still, people reminded him that this was not a good look.

Having Tomi Lahren pull up to your comment section because you made fun of a black man who was killed by police isn’t the flex you think it is David Lucas pic.twitter.com/qAd8TSyWnI — Quan (@BlackK_GMS) February 11, 2024

“Having Tomi Lahren pull up to your comment section because you made fun of a black man who was killed by police isn’t the flex you think it is David Lucas,” one person tweeted.

The comic doesn’t seem to care what people think, letting his 158K followers on Instagram know that he is not only unbothered but also booked and busy.

Some simply don’t care about his posturing, warning him that the waters he is swimming in might get deep.

David Lucas booked and busy post on Instagram. (@davidlucasfunny/ Instagram)

“Showing out for them YT folks, but I guarantee they ain’t gonna hold you down long,” one person wrote under his post on Instagram about not being able to be canceled. “You gonna feel that hit from losing your own people as a fanbase. I promise you you’ll regret it.”