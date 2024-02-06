Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Receives Termination Letter Months After Being Blasted Online By Estranged Wife and Accusations About Him Sleeping with Employees

Turkey Leg Hut co-owners Nakia and Lyndell “Lynn” Price are closing yet another chapter, months after it was revealed that the Texas duo were headed for divorce. Now, it seems that the former husband-and-wife’s working relationship has also concluded.

Lyndell shared a screenshot of an e-mail notifying him that his role in the business had been terminated effectively immediately on Feb. 6. According to “Senior Change Management Consultant” Carmen Key, a review of the popular Houston eatery’s operations and finances was the catalyst for the shakeup.

Lyndell “Lynn” Price reveals he’s now apparently estranged from his business as well as his wife, Nakia, whom he co-owns Turkey Leg Hut with. (Photos: @lynns_garage/Instagram)

“This decision has been reached in the context of an extensive restructuring effort necessitated by the company’s imperative need to align operational costs with our financial realities and strategic objectives,” wrote Key.

“Please be advised that as of the date of this letter, you will no longer be permitted on the premises of Turkey Leg Hut for any purpose. This policy is consistent with standard procedures following an employment termination, aimed at ensuring the ongoing safety and security of our staff and facilities,” continued the letter.

A second image in his post revealed that seven other employees were also fired by Nakia. Lyndell simply captioned the post, “I can’t make this s—t up…”

Price reveals he’s been fired as co-owner of Turkey Leg Hut following divorce from estranged wife, Nakia, and accusation about him being involved with employees. (Photos: @Lynns_garage/Instagram.)

Initially, he disabled the comments but later he deleted the post altogether. But The Jasmine Brand Instagram account, obtained and shared a screenshot of the leaked termination letter, giving social media users ample opportunity to weigh in on the matter.

“Honestly in my opinion they should of been gone when the husband was caught in the bathroom with the employees,” wrote one user. A second individual commented, “This is called when a Woman is fed up.”

Another speculated that Lyndell’s alleged indiscretions were the root of financial instability. “The affairs ran that business to the ground. Terrible,” read their take on the matter.

somebody commented on the turkey leg hut dude post and said “I thought you was the owner” & he replied “shit me too” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 omg — Swift ✨ (@_ms_rika) February 6, 2024

Last November, Nakia alleged that her husband of a decade subjected her and their children to abuse, manipulation, and gaslighting months after filing for divorce in May.

“I’ll die behind this truth and I’ll lose everything to finally have peace,” she wrote in an Instagram post that signaled divorce as her only option.

Lyndell publicly responded in a post of his own, writing, “I truly care for & love my wife. I regret failing to meet her expectations but today, I promise you to do better, to learn, and to make sure to not let this happen again.”

Rumors of him carrying on multiple affairs with patrons and employees were also unearthed online, with some people insinuating that the business implemented a strict dress code in 2021 to deter his alleged wandering eye.

A Short Story …

Didn’t They Just Do a Big event For Ricky Ross ???

But now they can’t pay employees and instead of getting them settled for what they are owned , they do a mass fire via e-mail . #TurkeyLegHut never been never will pic.twitter.com/tamesNlEZm — HENNESSY PAPI (@FOREVER_SAINT) February 6, 2024

Despite business booming since its inception in 2016, Nakia and Lyndell have faced financial turmoil. In 2022 they were hit with a lawsuit by US Foods for an unpaid grocery bill of $1,288,583.12. They were also sued by former business partner Steve Rogers, who claims they fell behind on payments on his redemption agreement to sever ties with the enterprise.

Now, amidst their divorce drama, employees have accused the entrepreneurs of failing to make payroll. Neither Nakia or Lyndell has publicly addressed those allegations.