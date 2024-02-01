Target Pulls Black History Month Activity Kit After TikToker Pointed Out Historical Figures Were Mislabeled: ‘I Was Not Going to Let That Slide’

Retail giant Target pulled a children’s activity kit off the shelves earlier this week after a buyer pointed out labeling errors with the product.

TikTok user @issatete, an educator who majored in social studies, shared that she purchased the “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity” from her local target and noticed that several historical figures did not have the correct name next to them.

“I went to get my kids this little magnet learning activity since Black History is coming up,” she said in the video that has garnered nearly 700,000 views. “I don’t know who is in charge at Target, but these need to be pulled off the shelves immediately. I noticed some discrepancies as soon as I opened this.”

A TikToker called on Target to stop selling Civil Rights Activity after finding multiple discrepancies with the product. (@issatete/TikTok)

The teacher showed her followers a few mistakes with the illustrations of civil rights activist W.E.B Du Bois, renowned scholar Carter G. Woodson, and trailblazing educator Booker T. Washington. For example, the magnet of Du Bois was labeled as Woodson.

“I get it. Mistakes happen. But this needs to be corrected,” she said.

Many people in the comments were outraged by the errors. One person claimed they purchased the product for their students and had the same issue.

“I bought…this for my 2nd graders. They noticed immediately. I sent them an email, and they said they are looking into it,” the user alleged.



In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson from Target confirmed the removal of the activity — which is from Bendon, a children’s product publisher that has partnered with companies like Disney, Nickelodeon, Marvel, Hasbro and Matte.

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online,” the rep told the outlet. “We’ve also ensured the product’s publisher is aware of the errors.”

In a video update, the teacher said she appreciated the overwhelming support and those who held the corporation accountable.

“I was not going to let that slide,” she said. “I was not going to let it slide for my 200 students, and I’m not going to let it slide for my two babies who I’m responsible for teaching.”