Keith Lee’s Got An Older Brother, and He’s a UFC Fighter With an Impressive Record — Meet Kevin Lee

Almost everyone knows about TikTok sensation Keith Lee, but only now are more people realizing that he has an older brother, Kevin Lee.

The 32-year-old does not have a huge social media presence like his younger sibling, however, in the world of MMA and UFC fighting, his dizzying blows to opponents are well known by fans. Kevin, who went by “The Motion Phenom” in the ring, fought in Brazilian jujitsu style in his welterweight division square-ups.

TikTok star Keith Lee (right) has and older brother, Kevin Lee (left), who also was an MMA fighter. (Photo: @keith_lee125/Instagram)

The brothers not only share a love for the sport, but also a striking resemblance to each other. As Kevin’s ties to Keith become more widely known, so are the playful comments from female admirers. “Keith Lee knew what he was doing keeping his brother HIDDEN,” wrote an X user.

Looks aside, below are more facts you may not have known about Kevin Lee:

Kevin Trained His Brother to be an MMA and UFC Athlete

When Keith hit the MMA mat in 2017, he had his brother by his side. Early videos of him in the gym show Kevin acting as his trainer and giving him insight on the sport. The food reviewer has even referred to his sibling as a “mentor” in the past.

Big brother Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) on deck watching Keith Lee take care of business.#BraveCF14 pic.twitter.com/yXmpcuZ7U1 — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 18, 2018

Kevin Converted to Islam in 2021

In early 2003, he confirmed fan suspicions that he had become a Muslim after a tough year of overcoming a knee injury and battling a pain pill addiction.

“I went through that spiral for a year and a half. I spoke with God, this was before I even became a Muslim. … I felt like God told me, ‘Hey, you’ve been a Muslim this whole time. You are Muslim.’ I don’t feel like I reverted; I feel like I woke up to the realization that that’s what I’ve been the whole time,” he said while on the “DeenShowTV” YouTube series.

Just to clarify because I see the questions, I officially accepted Islam in my life in October 2021 I just have not come out publicly until recently. I want to start a podcast soon I can speak more in depth there — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) January 9, 2023

The Lee Family Expanded Twofold in 2022

Both brothers were expecting children two years ago, a first for Kevin and a second for Keith and his wife, Ronni Lee. Kevin announced the birth of his son, Kenzo, on Nov. 21. “My life will never be the same best day of my life,” he captioned a photo of the newborn.

Kevin Lee’s girlfriend (left) and Keith Lee’s wife, Ronni, when they were both expecting in 2022. (Photo: Keith_lee125/Instagram.)

Kevin Knew His Brother Would be a Star

In a June 2023 UFC press conference, the fighter said that his brother’s stardom hasn’t been a surprise. “I told him years ago, before he even started fighting, before he was dipping his toes into fighting, that he was going to be bigger than me. That’s what I wanted from the beginning for him, and I didn’t necessarily know how it was going to come about,” said Kevin.

“I never saw this route kind of being the route. I still think he’s going to get bigger and bigger, and I hope he’s ten times bigger than me. So it makes me very proud to see him do his thing,” he added. Despite seeing Keith’s social media success, Kevin expressed that he has no interest in exploring that realm of entertainment.

Kevin Joined Keith in Retiring from the World of Fighting, Finishing with an 18-8 Record

After more than a decade of professional fighting, Kevin retired from MMA and the UFC for good last July. “It’s been 12 years, 12 long years of me being the best fighter that I can be and a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication for me to try to be the best fighter in the world. When I look back on it, I had a hell of a career,” he said in his video announcement to fans on Instagram.

Kevin Shows Support for Keith’s TikTok Career

Last year, in a Jan. 14 Instagram post, he wrote, “Man I’m so PROUD of my little brother I have to say something. Every day he’s on the radio, in the news, on the blogs. Through all the uncertainties he always stayed genuine and true to himself. Never sold out to anybody or anything and now opportunities and recognition are coming from every direction it’s all more than deserved!”