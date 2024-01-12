Keith Lee Abruptly Ends Bay Area Food Tour After Restaurant’s Food Lands Him In the Hospital and Region’s ‘Gotham City’ Feel Spooks Him

Popular TikTok creator Keith Lee encountered new lows when his family took their viral food tour to the Bay Area. The northern California region received an unprecedented review from Lee after he was forced to abruptly end his excursion due to multiple concerns and a generally underwhelming experience.

The former martial arts fighter stunned his followers when he posted a video on Jan. 12 announcing that he would no longer be a guest at local businesses. His primary reason for abandoning the trip was rooted in his health being put at risk.

Keith Lee ends Bay Area food tour, citing food he did not like and an oppressive atmosphere of poverty and desperation. (Photos: Keith_lee125/Tikok)

“I had an allergic reaction to one of the meals I had. This restaurant in particular cooked a plethora of meats, including shellfish,” said Lee. He specified that his family inquired about seafood being prepared on the same grill as other menu offerings and were assured that the cooking space would be properly cleaned before he was served.

He believes that neither the grill or utensils were cleaned. “The second I ate it I blew up like a balloon,” explained Lee. He was treated at a hospital with steroids and allergy medicine, which cleared up the reaction. “It was a health concern nonetheless and another reason why we decided to come home.”

Elsewhere, he expressed a general concern about the well-being of the Bay Area’s citizens. According to a June article from the San Francisco Chronicle, yearly incomes falling below $103,000 in three counties that comprise the region are considered low-income. Coupled with the surging cost of living in the region, their homeless population has expanded.

“The people in the Bay are just focused on surviving, that’s the business owners, the locals,” said the food critic. “The amount of tents, and living structures, and burnt up cars that we saw people living in was shocking, to say the least. Before we went people were comparing it to Gotham City. Now, I might not agree, but I understand where it’s coming from.”

Listen I was FLOORED at this exact thing and that was abt 5 yrs ago now. It is jus as how Keith Lee described it. And rest stops have lines cars parked a 2miles down the shoulder of the highway as far as 45 mins from The Bay. These are not weary travelers but Bay Area workers https://t.co/N6XADqakkF — Dress | Drift | Devour (@CorporateCutie9) January 12, 2024

Lee noted that the Bay Area is not a place for tourists right now.

Fans pleaded that he consider venturing outside of Oakland, though it seems Lee’s mind is already made up. “As an outsider, I wish the city would step in. I don’t know if they have … from the outside looking in, it don’t seem like it was much city interference,” he said.

But what may have been the final straw was his disapproval of the food. Lee said he recorded six videos that will not be posted because “nothing I said was constructive. … I’ve never been big on completely tearing down anybody.”

He added that while fans are loyal to their favorite restaurants, he simply did not like the food he tried.

Other cities who have received the “Keith Lee” treatment include Houston, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.