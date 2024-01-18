Tracy Morgan Jokes He May Have Around 30 Kids ‘Off the Books,’ But Social Media Users Don’t Find It Funny

Tracy Morgan Suggests He May Have Around 30 ‘Off the Books’ Kids

Comedian Tracy Morgan plays a dad on television and in real life. During an appearance last month as the first guest on the premiere episode of the “Connect The Dots” podcast, he was asked by host and former music executive Shawn “Pecas” Costner how many children he “really” has, the Brooklyn funnyman could not help but tell a corny dad joke.

Morgan fired back without skipping a beat, “Me? On the books or off?”

After Costner and co-host Kennie JD and the other guest, boxer Devin Haney, laughed, he said, “I got about 30 off the books. Ain’t nobody said nothing to me.”

“I know I’m old school. I don’t pull out. I’m like prison, when I come in, I come in,” he continued, adding, “I make babies. So if you messing [with me], talk to me, big chance you going get pregnant.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member ended the less-than-a-minute bit, by saying, “I got Walmart money. I got Walmart money. We good.”

After the clip was posted on social media, some of his fans chimed in on his answer, taking him at his word.

“This not even funny creating multiple single parent homes and then y’all sit here and throw insults at children who don’t have fathers as if A child is in control of not having a dad but you got men out here doing this on purpose,” one person said.

Another comment reminded him, “Fatherhood is more about presence than finance.”

But not everyone took his answer so seriously. A couple of people responded, “Damn y’all can’t take a joke for Shyt,” and “Relax people, he’s a comedian.”

In reality, the star of “Last O.G.” is the father of three young men: Gitrid Morgan, 38; Malcolm Morgan, 36; and Tracy Morgan Jr., 32. He shares this family with his wife of 22 years, Sabrina Morgan.

The joke centered on Morgan not knowing members of his family. The reality is that up until recently there was one famous member of his family that he didn’t realize was a relative: rapper Nas.

According to the comedian, he learned about his connection to Nas during an upcoming episode of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS.

“I just did a show on PBS, it’s coming out in February,” Morgan revealed, adding that Henry Louis Gates Jr. and his staff “went back 400 years on [his] father’s side and 400 years on [his] mother’s side.”

He continued, “The last question he asks you, he said, ‘We want know who did this show that you’re related to. Mr. Morgan, will you turn the last page?’ I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side.”

Ironically, the two were already friends. Morgan said after he filmed the episode, he called up his newly found cousin and let him in on the big news.

After he shared that research showed that he and Nas were related he said the two were overwhelmed with emotion.

“He started crying, I started crying,” the now serious funnyman said. “And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz,’ he said, ‘cuz, if you ever need me, I’m there.’ It was deep.”

Seems like Morgan is open to meeting long-lost relatives … with DNA tests.