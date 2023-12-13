Tracy Morgan and Nas ‘Started Crying’ After Discovering They Were Cousins, Comedian Says

Tracy Morgan had a shocking reaction after learning he and “Distant Relatives” rapper Nas are related.

A clip from the comedian’s appearance on “Connect The Dots Podcast” on Dec. 6 surfaced online, which shows Morgan revealing that he and the fellow New York native are third cousins on his mother’s side.

The “Last O.G.” star was interviewed along with lightweight professional boxer Devin Haney by podcast hosts Shawn Pecas and Kennie JD. Morgan shared that he learned about his connection to Nas during an upcoming episode of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS.

Tracy Morgan (left) and Nas (right). (Photos: @tracymorgan/Instagram, @nas/Instagram)

(39:27)“I just did a show on PBS, it’s coming out in February,” he said, adding that Haney should also consider going on the series hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“They went back 400 years on my father’s side and 400 years on my mother’s side. My roots. I thought I was big in my life until I found out what my great-great-great-grandmother did.”

Morgan went on to say he learned about the slave ship his ancestors were brought over on as well as the names of the people who enslaved his family. The actor said anyone who appears on the show would be in tears by the end of the program.

“I did a lot of crying. No matter who you are, you’re going to break down,” he said. “Quest Love found out his family was the last people brought on the last slave ship to America. Quest Love. Crying like a baby.”

Morgan added that he broke down while learning about his family’s history before revealing he was related to Nas.

“The last question he asks you, he said ‘We want know who did this show that you’re related to. Mr. Morgan, will you turn the last page?’ I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side.”

Tracy Morgan finding out Nas is his third cousin is something I never knew I needed to know pic.twitter.com/eVT0E8waUp — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 8, 2023

The 55-year-old added that he was already tight with the rapper and he even called Nas up after filming the episode to tell him the news.

“After I did the show, I called him up and I said, ‘Yo Esco’ he said ‘What up, Trey?’ I said ‘Guess what?’ He said ‘What?’ I said ‘I just did Find My Roots. You and me related.’ He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz,’ he said, ‘cuz, if you ever need me, I’m there.’ It was deep.”

The short segment from Morgan’s interview was shared via The Shade Room on Instagram, where fans weighed in on him and Nas being cousins. One fan wrote, “Awww i luv this for them thats dope they were already close.” Another replied, “That’s good a lot of people need to know their roots it’s very important.”

Morgan added that his episode of “Finding Your Roots” will air on PBS on Feb. 20, 2024.