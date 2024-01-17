‘He Was a Very Good President’: Ben Carson Compares Donald Trump to Bible’s King David While Admitting He Can ‘Irritate People’

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson compared Donald Trump to King David of Israel during a Jan. 15 interview with Fox News.

Dr. Carson also called the twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-POTUS “a very good president.”

Trump won the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15 and is the current leader of the Republican 2024 presidential race. The neurosurgeon defended the disgraced ex-president during the interview while admitting that he “sometimes says weird things.”

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson campaigns for Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Grace Baptist Church on January 11, 2024 in Marion, Iowa. Trump’s campaign team is hosting several events throughout Iowa, with surrogates speaking in his place as the former President attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“In the case of Donald Trump, sometimes he says things that irritate people,” he said. “But you have to look at his policies.” Carson went on to note that the evangelicals originally did not support Trump but now support him due to his judicial appointments.

“So, those are the kinds of things that people need to watch for,” added Carson. “And that’s why Americans recognize that he was a very good president.”

After news anchor Neil Cavuto noted that many people couldn’t get over Trump’s “personal behavior, the name-calling, the insults, all of that,” Carson replied that those he spoke to who felt that way would get over it should Trump become the Republican presidential nominee.

“Think about the Bible and King David. Most of those people, probably if they were alive back in those days, would have said, ‘Oh, what a horrible guy.’ You know, the episode with Bathsheba and some of the other things that he did, and yet, he was a man after God’s own heart.”

Incidentally, King David had an affair with Bathsheba and sent her soldier husband to be killed on the front lines before marrying her.

“God uses different people for different times,” he continued. “You need somebody with a Manhattan business-type personality to deal with the administrative state. You know? There are some real wolves in that Manhattan business environment, and to succeed in that, you don’t just kind of be a flowery, nice of person.”

Neil Cavuto: Many conservatives say they can never support Trump due to his personal behavior. How does he get over that hump?



Ben Carson: Well, you think about the Bible and King David…



Cavuto: Are you comparing Trump to King David? pic.twitter.com/JDX8nGA8i7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 15, 2024

Caputo then asked Carson, “Are you comparing Trump to King David?” Dr. Carson replied, “I don’t know about him ‘King,’ but certainly he has some policies that are very worthwhile.” He continued by accusing the left and the Department of Justice of trying to “hurt” Trump and eliminate him from the presidential race through prosecution.

Carson also made headlines earlier this month after he claimed slavery is not something America should be ashamed of while campaigning for Trump.

“You look back to the beginnings of this country and our founders; a lot of people are trying to denigrate them now, saying that they were horrible people, maybe because some of them had slaves, and that America is a horrible place because we had slavery,” he said. “People who say stuff like that obviously don’t have a good grasp of world history because every society has had to deal with slavery, and there are more slaves in the world today than there have ever been at any point in time.”

“We fought a bloody civil war to get rid of the evil institution, and that’s what we should teach our children,” he added. “Our history is nothing to be ashamed of.”

X users reacted on the platform with one replying, “This comparison of Trump to biblical characters is … nuts. Delusional.”