DoorDash Driver Leaves ‘Nasty’ Note for Woman After Assuming She Wouldn’t Leave Tip: ‘Lucky for You, I Didn’t Bother the Food’

A DoorDash driver jumped to conclusions about a woman who didn’t instantly tip her in the app and decided to leave her an insulting note with her food delivery as a result.

Video showing the driver dropping off a woman’s food and rejecting her cash tip is making the rounds on social media and drawing a lot of criticism.

A video posted on social media shows a DoorDash delivery driver refusing to take a woman’s cash tip after she didn’t see a tip in the DoorDash app. The driver left a note in the woman’s bag of food. (Photos: TikTok/@tameraaw)

The video from a woman’s home Nest camera shows a female DoorDasher approaching her home and knocking on her door. When the woman answers, she’s holding a cash tip and tries to hand it to the DoorDasher, but the DoorDasher refuses it.

“You keep that,” the DoorDasher says.

“Why?” the woman asks.

“Because I didn’t see a tip in the app, and I put a little card in there,” the DoorDasher says while gesturing to the bag filled with the woman’s food. “So please keep that, I’m sorry.”

The woman explained that she had cash and wanted to try tipping the driver that way instead of through the app, but the driver continued to reject her tip and said, “It’s OK,” before leaving.

The woman posted a separate video showing the note the driver left in her bag of food, which read, “Lucky for you, I didn’t bother the food, but next time consider tipping your driver.”

The Nest video recording racked up more than 240,000 views on TikTok.

Even the official DoorDash TikTok account commented on the video, saying, “Regardless of the tip, they shouldn’t have left any type of rude note at all. Period.” Then, DoorDash requested the woman reach out to their account for customer service assistance.

Commenters offered similar reactions to the woman’s DoorDash experience.

“Nope! I wouldn’t trust it after that… Cause why are you putting stuff inside of my bag?!?” one TikTok commenter posted under the video. “Oop. Now she feeling embarrassed,” another said.

“Would’ve taken this as a threat and reported her,” someone else commented under the video with the note.