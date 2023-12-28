Donald Trump Claims He Was Begged to Be In ‘Home Alone 2’ Despite Director Insisting He ‘Bullied’ Himself Into the Film

Three years following director Chris Columbus’ comments, alleging that Donald J. Trump bullied his way into the film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” the twice-impeached president has clapped back.

Donald Trump denies that he “bullied” his way into a cameo in “Home Alone.”(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The former President took to social media on Wednesday, Dec. 27, to vehemently contest the filmmaker’s comments and calling them fake news.

The real estate tycoon, who was in the film for all of 10 seconds, insisted that producers were “begging” to make a cameo in the blockbuster Christmas hit.

“They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He then added, “That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired.”

Trump further stated that if Columbus didn’t want him in the movie, why did he not remove him from any of the edits?

“Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing would be further from the truth,” he explained.

The former reality star, who has always insisted that he brings value to every situation, said, “Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself.”

Trump focusing on the big issies like the director of Home Alone 2 saying mean things about him. pic.twitter.com/thu2Nh2DYp — Drew Savicki ⛄️🎄☃️ (@DrewSav) December 27, 2023

Social media users had a ball teasing Trump for commenting during this holiday season.

“Trump vs Home Alone gotta be the most random beef of 2023,” one person wrote, while another mocked, “Trump’s line: ‘Down the hall, to the left’ According to Trump, THAT’S what made the movie a success…”

Some people believed the 77-year-old including one who wrote, “I believe him. Lol. Back then and up until he ran, people were [peach emoji] kissing him.” Another person mentioned that he was on plenty of shows, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” back in the day.

Still, some critics were not accepting Trump’s account of how things went down, siding with Columbus. One reason why is because the New Yorker has a history of maneuvering to get himself in front of the camera.

“Columbus is probably telling the truth. Matt Damon talked about how Trump required a cameo to shoot in his buildings back in 2017,” a comment read. “Look it up. I’m sure that it’s documented somewhere online.”

In 2017, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Damon talked about how Trump negotiated a spot in his film because they wanted to use his property as one of its locations.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part. [Director] Martin Brest had to write something in ‘Scent of a Woman’ — and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon said. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullsh-t shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

He added, “You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in ‘Home Alone 2’ they left it in.”