Ex-Tennessee Cop Caught In Sex Scandal with White Female Colleague Sues City After Only Black Cops Involved Were Fired

A former cop with the La Vergne Police Department in suburban Nashville has filed a racial prejudice lawsuit after his termination following a public sex scandal. Ex-police Sgt. Lewis Powell filed the $3 million lawsuit against the city of La Vergne, former Police Chief Chip Davis, Mayor Jason Cole and human resources director of La Vergne, Andrew Patton.

Former La Vergne, Tenn. Sgt. Lewis Powell (left) sues the city following his termination for his involvement in a sex scandal involving Maegan Hall (right). Credit: @LAVERGNETNPD/FACEBOOK

The lawsuit follows a sex scandal that resulted in the termination of five police officers and the suspension of three last January after it was revealed that a female officer, 27-year-old Maegan Hall, had trysts with at least six other officers and had a threesome with one officer and his wife.

Hall, who is white, is accused of having a fetish for Black men, and Powell claims that he was terminated while white officers involved in the scandal were not.

Hall claims “her supervisors and the Chief of Police groomed her for sexual exploitation” and she filed a sexual exploitation lawsuit against the city, former Chief of Police Davis, Henry “Ty” McGowan and Powell last February.

Powell is a 15-year veteran of the LPD and in the counterclaim says it was Hall who first repeatedly approached him for sex acts, despite them both being married. He admitted to engaging in oral sex with Hall but claims that after he tried to break it off, Hall called him a “homosexual.”

“On multiple occasions, while at work, she told him to put his ‘big black d—k’ in her mouth and ‘gag’ her with it,” says the counterclaim. “When Powell held firm, saying that he wanted to be with his own wife instead, Hall said that he must be a homosexual.”

Powell said the department had “terminated and defamed all the officers involved — except for those who were white and male — based at least partly on racial prejudice.”

Hall, Powell, Patrol Officer Juan Lugo, Detective Seneca Shields, Sgt. Ty McGowan, and Chief Davis were all terminated.

Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco, K-9 officer Larry Holladay and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl were suspended for trading naked pics with Hall.

Magliocco and Hall reportedly had a threesome with Magliocco’s wife at a party. Davis allegedly received explicit videos of Hall masturbating. Hall later spent three days in a mental facility, which prompted the investigation. She claimed to have a history of mental illness.

“Maegan Hall felt trapped in the role assigned to her at the City of La Vergne Police Department and, in an attempt to escape, she nearly killed herself,” says Hall’s lawsuit.

Powell is requesting $3 million in the lawsuit as well as front pay, back pay and attorney’s fees.