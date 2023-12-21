‘I Didn’t Receive Any Help’: Kyle Rittenhouse Blasts the NRA for Not Helping Him During Murder Trial or with Civil Lawsuits

Kyle Rittenhouse says the National Rifle Association (NRA) did not help him during his murder trial for killing two Black Lives Matter protesters.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters with an AR-style rifle on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the Jacob Blake protests.

Rittenhouse appeared on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new show, “The Tucker Carlson Encounter,” on Dec. 14. During the episode, Rittenhouse revealed that the NRA provided him with no help during his murder trial. He also said the NRA isn’t assisting him with his civil lawsuits.

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies at his murder trial on Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo: ABC News/YouTube screenshot)

Rittenhouse was acquitted in 2021 for shooting and killing 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum at the protests. The killer claimed he wanted to protect the businesses in Kenosha after Blake was shot seven times by the police during a response to a domestic disturbance call, and BLM protesters took to the streets in protest.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum after the 36-year-old chased the teen and threw a plastic bag. When a crowd began chasing the teen after that shooting, Rittenhouse fired again, killing 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounding an armed man, 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse claimed self-defense in the shootings.

A federal judge has ruled a wrongful death lawsuit may proceed against punk Kyle Rittenhouse. It’s being brought by the father of one of the victims Rittenhouse killed. Rittenhouse is now trying desperately to raise money from the public for his defense. pic.twitter.com/OCC9fIslVC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 2, 2023

Carlson shared the interview on his show with the caption, “Ep. 52 Kyle Rittenhouse exercised the most basic right of all: the right to self-defense. And he’s still being punished for it.”

After Carlson asked the 20-year-old if he had any help from the NRA following the killings —which he called using “a firearm to defend your own life”— Rittenhouse replied that they did not, to Carlson’s surprise.

“I didn’t receive any help from the NRA,” said Rittenhouse. “I know people who work with the NRA, and they don’t want to touch my case. They don’t want to help with the civil lawsuits. They didn’t want to help with the criminal lawsuits.”

After Carlson questioned how the organization could have failed to help Rittenhouse defend himself following the killings, Rittenhouse replied, “I have no idea. One of the organizations that did step up and help me is the National Association for Gun Rights.”

Ep. 52 Kyle Rittenhouse exercised the most basic right of all: the right to self-defense. And he’s still being punished for it. pic.twitter.com/UX4SkzXEVR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 14, 2023

Rittenhouse added that the National Association for Gun Rights helped him and his family with his legal bills. “They really stepped up to the plate and they’re continuing to help me to this day with some of my legal fees that I’m facing.”

The MAGA supporter is facing several civil lawsuits for the deaths and injuries he caused during the Blake protests. Grosskreutz filed a lawsuit against Rittenhouse for causing him emotional and physical damage, and the Rosenbaum estate is also suing Rittenhouse for “intentionally and unjustifiably” causing Rosenbaum’s death. Huber’s father also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the killer.

The National Association for Gun Rights also shared the episode on X with a caption, noting they would always fight for gun owners “no matter the circumstances.”

According to Newsweek, Rittenhouse has become a poster boy for conservative groups, including Turning Point USA, and his book about the killings, “Acquitted,” was released last month.