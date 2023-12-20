This Steamy 1982 Throwback of Dolly Parton Has Fans Wondering About the Identity of ‘Jolene’

Fans are asking what the infamous “Jolene” looks like after a throwback picture of country singer Dolly Parton went viral on social media.

Parton’s 1973 hit about a woman who tries to steal her husband has fans wondering who would stray from the voluptuous Grammy Award-winning vocalist after a still from her 1982 film “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” was shared on X.

A steamy throwback photo of “Joelen” singer Dolly Parton has gone viral. (Photo: @dollyparton/Instagram)

Parton is wearing a black bustier with red trim and a garter belt with stockings paired with a sheer robe in the throwback photo, and her curves are curving.

The picture posted by X user @_joshpray left many questioning what Jolene truly looked like after viewing the sexy photograph. The video post was captioned, “What did Jolene look like…I must know Expeditiously.”

“At this point, I need somebody to find out what Jolene looked like,” one social media user began. “Like, Jolene, what did Jolene look like? If this is Dolly Parton in 1982, what the hell did Jolene look like?”

The X user went on to say that Parton looked good in the picture, and he couldn’t imagine Jolene looking any better.

“Jolene could jump up in the air and stay there and never come down, and I wouldn’t… If this is what Dolly Parton looked like while she was in that studio singing about Jolene, what did Jolene look like? Dolly Parton was winning on every… look at Dolly Parton’s neck! Look at her neck! Look at her cheekbones and her neck!”

He went on to say he would be best friends with Parton and they would have gone and found Jolene together as a family.

“If Dolly Parton walked anywhere in my vicinity, she came over here, ‘Hey baby, who’s Jolene?’ ‘I don’t know. You want to go cuss Jolene out together as a family?'” He said if it was him, “Me and Dolly Parton would have been holdin’ hands in malls and everywhere all the damn time. Dolly Parton, she’d be taking a shower and we holding hands. ‘Baby, want me to rub your back? Want me to rub your neck? Want me to massage the side of your hair?”

“Somebody gotta find a picture of Jolene,” he continued. “They have to. It ain’t no way in hell a man gone, nope, and I don’t wanna hear the comments, ‘It don’t matter how fine she is, a man’s gone cheat.’ Not on Dolly.”

Other fans wanted to know the identity of “Jolene” as well. One said, “I desperately want to see Jolene now more than ever! What she look like??????” Another user echoed the sentiment writing, “Jolene must’ve been Creole because Dolly was serving body here.”

Parton, 77, told NPR that “Jolene” was inspired by a 6-foot redhead bank teller who used to flirt with her husband, 81-year-old Carl Thomas Dean.

“She got this terrible crush on my husband,” said Parton. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”

Parton added that the woman had everything she didn’t, and she felt insecure.

“She had everything I didn’t, like legs — you know, she was about 6 feet tall. And had all that stuff that some little short, sawed-off honky like me don’t have,” she added. “So no matter how beautiful a woman might be, you’re always threatened by certain… You’re always threatened by other women, period.”

The smash hit “Jolene” has been covered by more than 30 other artists since 1973.