Black Cop Alleges Superior Put Him In a Headlock and Was Not Punished As String of Lawsuits Reveal Racism In Pasadena Police Department

More Black officers from the Pasadena Police Department in California have sued their employer, alleging they have faced discrimination in the workplace.

It comes after one of the officers, Taisyn Crutchfield, recently filed a lawsuit and came forward about her experience. In her filing, Crutchfield claimed she was punished after trying to de-escalate a situation involving her colleague in February.

After the incident, which was also captured on body camera footage, Crutchfield was ordered by her supervisor to go back to the station. She was placed on paid leave for six months but ultimately was able to return to active duty.

Three Black officers — (from left) Jarvis Shelby, Taisyn Crutchfield, and Milton White — allege unfair treatment in the Pasadena Police Department. (Photos: NBCLA/ Youtube screenshot)

However, she claims that speaking up has caused her to be iced out by her colleagues, more specifically, when officers failed to acknowledge her request for backup earlier this month. She was responding to an incident with an armed man, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“If Black police officers are threatened or physically assaulted what does that mean for members of the community,” her attorney Brad Gage said at a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Gage is also representing seasoned officers Jarvis Shelby and Milton White. The attorney and their family spoke on their behalf because they are still active in the department.

Shelby’s mother, Kim, accused his commanding officer of putting the six-year veteran in a headlock in August, resulting in him suffering from injuries, the outlet reported. She said the job he wanted since he was a child has “turned on him.”

Shelby’s potential “career-ending” injuries from the alleged unjustified incident forced him to be out of a job, and his supervisor was not disciplined, according to Pasadena Star News.

White’s wife slammed the department for trying to push out and retaliate against him after he allegedly saw the attack, per NBC Los Angeles. Gage told the outlet that he expects more officers to come forward with their stories, and lawsuits are forthcoming.

“All of the Black officers that we’re representing have experienced some type of racist comment or racial slur while working at this department,” he said at the news conference.

Officials responded to the allegations in a statement to local media.

“The City of Pasadena cannot respond in a public debate regarding the claims, as they involve personnel matters, which are confidential under California law,” the statement added. “With that said, personnel complaints against any Pasadena police officers are investigated thoroughly and fairly, and all personnel throughout our ranks are always held accountable for their actions.”