‘Pathetic’: GOP Congressman Pulls a Fake Phone Call to Escape Social Security Heat — Doesn’t Realize His Own Screen Just Exposed the Whole Performance

A Republican congressman found himself at the center of a viral Capitol Hill embarrassment after video appeared to show him faking a phone call to dodge questions about a controversial Republican proposal involving Social Security.

The awkward escape attempt might have worked if viewers hadn’t immediately started examining his phone screen.

The encounter unfolded Tuesday, June 9, one day after House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed during a radio interview that he has a plan to “fix” so-called entitlement programs including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — comments that quickly ignited concerns among critics who fear cuts to benefits millions of Americans rely on.

Rep. Rob Wittman was cornered with direct question on social security and his next move raised eyebrows. (Credit: Meidas Touch Screengrab)

A reporter approached Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman. “Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?” he started to ask but before he was even finished the Virginia Congressman grabbed his phone and started having a make-believe conversation.

In a stellar performance, Wittman pretended he was deep in conversation with someone on the other end of the line. The only problem? Wittman’s phone screen was clearly visible as the reporter followed him and repeatedly asked about Johnson’s plan.

The phone screen kept moving and scrolling every time Wittman’s cheek hit the device, so he was clearly fooling no one, certainly not the journalist.

“No response, sir,” the reporter persisted. “Congressman, what is Mike Johnson’s secret plan to cut Social Security?”

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Wittman continued ignoring the journalist as he quickly tried to make a getaway. He actually carried on with the charade for more than a whole minute as the reporter repeated the question.

Social media reactions ranged from comedic responses to serious outrage.

“He really thought he did something there lol,” MeidasTouch co-founder Brett Meiselas joked on X.

Another agreed, “Hello police I would like to report an imbecile.” Another piled on, “Pathetic. Someone please tell this Boomer how to fake a call better so he doesn’t look like such an a—ole.”

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for roughly 90 seconds after being asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments regarding potential Social Security cuts.



The phone's screen remained visible, with his cheek inadvertently tapping different parts of the display. pic.twitter.com/y3ST5AX651 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 10, 2026

This X poster noted, “These incompetent idiot can’t even understand how tech works. Yet they are writing laws that effect all of us! this is like Homer operating a nuclear facility.”

X poster Kev Tex pointed out, “Just the fact that this guy is blatantly pretending to be on a call shows you exactly how these people operate. Liars down to the smallest detail. Could’ve at least shut his screen off. Jeesh.”

But critics say this exchange really does underscore the lengths Republicans will go to keep underhanded policy plans under wraps, especially with the looming mid-term elections in November.

Johnson on Monday, June 8, said he has a plan he’ll unveil next year to rein in skyrocketing entitlement spending, according to MS NOW.

“The reason we are in trouble is because over 74 percent of federal spending is on autopilot, mandatory spending,” Johnson complained in an interview with the conservative “Moon Griffon Show” on a Louisiana radio station. “That’s your entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and then things like Social Security. They have to be adjusted and fixed.”

Johnson added that he’ll reveal the plan sometime next year after the mid-term elections, which opponents point out most likely means it’s not something most Americans would support because otherwise why not release it before the upcoming election as a potential campaign issue?

By the following day, amid growing backlash to the clip after it was posted to social media, Johnson decried those reactions as “fearmongering.”

Critics also wonder how much more Republicans can cut from social safety net programs affecting the most vulnerable Americans after passing President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” last year which already cut trillions of dollars from Medicaid and other programs benefitting low-income voters.

Connecticut Rep. John Larson released a statement Johnson’s comments pointing to Social Security trustees’ annual report that concluded the federal government will be unable to continue making full social security payments by the end of 2032, three months sooner than previously thought without congressional action.

The president of the organization Social Security Works, Nancy Altman pointed out that Trump’s policies, including his spending bill — which helped the wealthiest Americans — his tariffs, essentially taxes on American businesses and ultimately consumers, and his immigration crackdown have all “reduced the amount of money going into Social Security, weakening the system’s finances.”