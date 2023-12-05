Black California Cop Says She Intervened While a Colleague Smushed a Black Boy’s Face Into Cactus-Like Plant and Was Relieved from Duty

A Black Pasadena, California, cop is suing her department after she claims she experienced retaliation and discrimination while on the job.

The lawsuit filed by Taisyn Crutchfield outlined an encounter that happened after the January fatal shooting of Charles Towns, a Black man, involving deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, CBS News and KTTV reported.

Taisyn Crutchfield claims she faced racial discrimination while working at the Pasadena Police Department. (Photo: Fox 11/YouTube screenshot)

A month later, police responded to a call regarding Towns’ two children, one of whom was upset over their father’s recent death at the hands of law enforcement. According to the reports, one of the colleagues allegedly put one of the son’s face near a cactus-like plant. Sixteen-minute body camera footage released by the department in June shows Crutchfield subtly shoving the officer, going back and forth with one of the people at the scene.

“Officer Taisyn Crutchfield fortunately followed state-wide police training and intervened to de-escalate the situation. Officer Crutchfield deserved a commendation for her swift and heroic action, avoiding needless violence,” a press release from Crutchfield’s attorney said, the outlet reported. “Instead, she was relieved of duty and punished. Our lawsuit is about righting the wrong that Officer Crutchfield has suffered from.”

The sergeant instructed Crutchfield to go back to the station, and she was placed on paid administrative leave without an explanation, per the reports. However, Crutchfield, who has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminology, was able to return to her position.

The filing also reportedly highlights an alleged racist culture inside the department, including those who used slurs but were still given promotions.

Her father spoke on her behalf at a press conference on Friday, saying Crutchfield wanted to be an officer “to bridge that gap that exists all over America between police departments and inner-city communities.”

In a statement to KKTV, the city of Pasadena opposed Crutchfield’s claims, claiming it would be vindicated.

“The City will vigorously defend itself in this matter and the facts will prevail,” the statement said. “The Pasadena Police Department proudly serves the residents of Pasadena with honor and integrity, and is proud of its diversity throughout all ranks of the Department.”

In addition to her academic achievements, Crutchfield is a decorated NCAA track star and plans to run for Miss Oregon next year.

Pasadena is about 10 miles from Los Angeles.