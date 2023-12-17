Young Thug’s Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail, Causing Delay In YSL Trial Until After the Holidays

Young Thug YSL Trial Hits Snag As Co-Defendant is Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing, Causing Delay Into the New Year

The RICO case against rapper Young Thug has stalled after one of his five Young Slime Life (YSL) co-defendants was injured during an inmate brawl in Atlanta.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the media that Shannon Stillwell was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times by another man on Dec. 10 at Fulton County Jail. His alleged attacker, Willie Brown, is charged with aggravated assault and “possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing,” said the sheriff’s office.

Young Thug appears in court on Day 11 of his RICO trial. (Photo: Law & Crime Network/YouTube.

Among his offenses, Stillwell is charged with two murder counts in connection with alleged gang activity that prosecutors believe has ties to the YSL organization. Day 11 of the trial, on Dec. 12, was cut short as Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville dismissed jurors as a result of the medical emergency.

“I’m going to recess you for the holidays today,” Glanville said, according to ABC News. Jurors will report back to court on Jan. 2. A break in the trial was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, Dec. 15, and was expected to last through the New Year.

The highly publicized case alleging racketeering, gang activity, and other crimes was brought against the “Tapout” artist last year when he and several other affiliates, including rapper Gunna, were arrested.

Gunna, along with others, accepted an Alfred plea deal and was released from jail in December. He has maintained his innocence and vehemently denied claims of snitching to regain his freedom.

Thug has been housed at Fulton County Jail since May 2022. He faces two decades behind bars if found guilty of eight charges, including violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and conspiring to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. He has pleaded not guilty to each offense. The trial, which began on Nov. 27, has been a media spectacle from the beginning.

During the prosecution’s opening statements, his lawyer requested a mistrial after the district attorney’s office failed to allow the defense to review slides that were presented in court. Multiple witnesses provided testimony on days three and four.

In its first week, the case also made headlines after photos of two juror members were distributed online, where their identities being exposed to the public became a concern.

Week two of the state laying out its case accusing Thug of being an orchestrator of the alleged crime ring included testimony from an Atlanta police officer. Other co-defendants standing trial alongside Thug and Stillwell include Deamonte Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan, and Marquavius Huey.

A “smoking gun” per se, packaged as evidence believed to link the YSL crew to crimes committed in Atlanta dating back a decade include the use of the “Jefferey” artist and defendant’s lyrics. Several members of the hip-hop community have spoken out in opposition of music being used in court as evidence of criminality.