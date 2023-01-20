Caught On Tape: Young Thug in Hot Water Again After Receiving a Percocet in Courtroom from Co-Defendant

Young Thug and a co-defendant in his ongoing RICO case are facing allegations of exchanging drugs during a court appearance. The latest of the rapper’s legal troubles emerged on Jan. 19.

Young Thug exchanges a Percocet with a co-defendant in open court. (Photo: @SeidenWSBTV/Twitter.)

The “Never Hating” emcee was indicted in May 2022 and has been in jail awaiting the start of his trial. Prosecutors claim his YSL Records clique of artists and associates operates as a gang in metro Atlanta, among other accusations.

He initially faced 65 charges, but on Jan. 4, it was determined he would only face the following eight:

Conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of codeine with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

Possession of firearm

Possession of a machine gun

Two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

In a subsequent motion that was filed, it was noted that as deputies began to search Adams, “he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.” Additional contraband, Percocet, marijuana, and tobacco were “found wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

Keith Adams, one of the YSL head honcho’s attorneys, said his client is innocent of any wrongdoing. “His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday,” claimed Adams. “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”

Teombre Calland, an attorney for Adams, said, “These allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the state in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process.” On top of the charges stemming from the racketeering case, Adams is now also facing the following charges:

Possession of schedule II controlled substance

Willful obstruction of law enforcement misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana less than one ounce

Possession of alcoholic beverage by inmate

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident and has not yet announced any plans to charge Young Thug.

Kahlieff Adams (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Fellow notable Atlanta rapper Gunna was also charged in connection to the RICO charges. However, after spending eight months in the county’s jail, he accepted a plea deal in exchange for his freedom and to avoid going to trial. He has since been ostracized by some of the hip-hop community and accused of being a snitch. The 29-year-old has adamantly declared the latter is not true.