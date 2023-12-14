Former President Barack Obama Transforms Into ‘Skinny Santa’ to Surprise Chicago Pre-K Students with Toys and a Christmas Story from Black Author

Former President Barack Obama surprised a group of preschoolers at Parkside Community Academy on the South Side of Chicago on Dec. 12.

The former POTUS put on his Santa Claus hat to usher in gifts for the Christmas occasion. Obama joked that he was “Skinny Santa” as he entered the classroom and surprised the kids with toys and read to them from the book “Santa’s Gotta Go!” by Derrick Barnes, per NBC Chicago.

Barack Obama surprises students at Chicago’s South Side Parkside Community Academy as “Skinny Santa” on Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: @barackobama / Instagram)

“Ho, ho ho,” said the Chicago native as he walked down the hall of the school. “Ha, ha ha!”

After entering the classroom, the 44th president of the United States said, “Hey! Hi,” to the shocked teacher and kids. “Hi everybody! How are you guys doing?”

“I am Skinny Santa,” he continued, drawing laughter from the room. “So, how’s everybody doing today? Are you guys excited about Christmas?”

Obama went on to give the kids advice about how to be kind to those in need during the holiday season and he also gave them some winter accessories as presents during the visit.

“When your friends need something, you can be nice to ’em. When they’re feeling sad, you cheer them up,” he said. “If you have some cookies, maybe you share with them so you don’t eat all the cookies.”

Obama shared a video of the visit on Instagram with the caption, “Had fun surprising a group of students at Parkside Community Academy—a future neighbor of the Obama Presidential Center being built on Chicago’s South Side—to spread some holiday cheer. Take a look.”

The kids seemed thrilled to see the former president, including one student who wasn’t convinced he was the real Barack Obama. “Seeing Barack Obama today was like, ‘Oh, Wow!” said fourth grader Kahliyah Montgomery. “Are you really Barack Obama?”

“I really am,” he replied. Montgomery later added, “I’m not convinced that’s him.”

“You don’t think so,” asked Obama. “I don’t look like him?”

People on Instagram loved seeing the former president spreading the love and responded in the comments.

Today, President @BarackObama surprised a classroom of students at Parkside Community Academy in Chicago. 🎅🏾❤️https://t.co/TWGqgm3KUd — Merone (@Merone) December 13, 2023

“This just made my day. This man’s heart is so sincere,” noted one. “This honestly put a smile on my face,” added another. One user wrote, “Best president! Thank you for all you’ve done and all you continue to do. Happy Holidays!”

Obama then reminded the kids to be nice to their teachers and parents during the holiday season and to spread holiday cheer.

“Christmas isn’t here yet, so Santa’s still keeping his list,” he warned. “He’s watching if you’re naughty or nice.”

Parkside Community Academy is located in South Shore, which reportedly is close to an apartment on S. Euclid Avenue, where his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama grew up and lived with her brother and parents.