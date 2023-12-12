Man Accused of Swinging White Folding Chair During Viral Montgomery Brawl Ordered to Do Community Service

A man linked to the Montgomery, Alabama, brawl that took social media by storm over the summer pleaded guilty on Monday but won’t do jail time if conditions are met.

Reggie Ray, accused of being the man swinging the white folding chair in one widely circulated video that has been the center of memes online, has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. The 42-year-old was given a 90-day suspended sentence, according to AL.com, and must complete 50 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $357 in fees.

Reggie Ray hits man with folding chair until police officer grabs it. (Twitter video screen grab/@62cinmar)

It comes after Allen Todd and Zachary Shipman pleaded guilty to harassment last week. They were initially charged with third-degree assault for their role in the physical dispute at Riverfront Park on Aug. 5. During their court appearance, they were handed a 60-day suspended sentence in addition to 12 months of probation.

The duo were ordered to go to an anger management course and complete 100 hours of community service, WSFA reported. They were also mandated to pay a $100 fine.

Footage of the brawl shows a melee that broke out over a dock space involving the Harriott II Riverboat at the popular attraction site. The co-captain, Dameion Pickett, was beaten to the ground by white boaters who refused to move their wrongfully docked boat. His 16-year-old colleague and other Black men can be seen coming to his defense.

Local officials like Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed denounced the attack and reassured the public that “justice will be served.” Multiple people were punished, including Richard Roberts, who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges in October and was given a four-month suspended sentence. He apologized to Pickett in court.

Additionally, Mary Todd pleaded guilty to harassment and, similar to others, was ordered to complete anger management.

Last month, social media was in shambles when it was revealed Pickett was charged with third-degree assault. However, according to WSFA, it was dismissed. He previously told ABC that the whole debacle was shocking.

“I didn’t expect this to happen at work today,” Pickett added. “I was just expecting another peaceful, nice cruise.”