White Female Fan Called ‘Thirsty’ for Slapping and Begging 49ers Chase Young for a Hug During His Heartfelt Post-Game Moment with Family

A funny moment happened after a fan got too overzealous with 49ers star Chase Young as he tried to celebrate with his friends and family.

After an emphatic win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Young went to his family to celebrate the victory. As Young ran over to where his family and friends were seated, another woman approached the area to get Young’s attention.

Fan gets a little too overzealous as she tries to get a hug from Chase Young as he embraces his family after victory over the Eagles. (Photo: @chaseyoung/Instagram @NBCS49ers/X)

Young hugged his mother and received a kiss on the cheek from a woman who is suspected to be his girlfriend, Sophie Piteo. When he was embracing his sister, the female 49ers fan who had run him down began slapping and grabbing his arm. The woman, who many believe is Piteo, glared the overzealous fan down as Young continued celebrating.

The 49ers fan continued to slap his arm, and because of that, Young scooted away from the woman and got closer to his presumed partner. The woman continued to pester Young as she reached over other fans to try to get his attention. His mother seemingly had enough of the woman’s advances and pushed her hand down. After that, the woman could be heard saying to Young, “Give all of us a hug.”

Fans who saw the cringe interaction called out the fan for her invasive actions. People said, “White girl thirsty as hell and he not even sweating her at all. kings being kings,” “Mans noticed his chick giving her that look reassured her with a grab,” and, “One thing white women will always have is the audacity.”

One thing white women will always have is the audacity — Bella Noches ♍️ (@beautynbullshit) December 4, 2023

Young has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL since he was picked as the number-two overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Washington Football Team, now known as the Washington Commanders.

The former Ohio State player was one of the best, if not the best, part of the team before he was traded, seemingly out of the blue. What made the trade even more baffling was that it sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, who have one of the best defenses in the league.

This elite defense showed out during their midday match against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3. Both teams are battling for the top position in the NFC, and they have Super Bowl aspirations. The teams met last season in the NFC Conference championship, and Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles destroyed the 49ers in a 31-7 victory.

This time, with a healthy Brock Purdy at quarterback and Young added to the defense, it was the Niners’ turn to be the dominant team. The 49ers beat the Eagles 42-14 in a game that saw multiple fights break out and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s head of security get tossed for making contact with a player.

After that astounding win, the Niners have proven themselves as a true powerhouse in the NFL. With a healthy quarterback and the recent additions of Young and running back Christian McCaffrey, the team has the chance to make a deep playoff run.