Rickey Smiley Slams ‘Grown Men’ Who Call ‘Road Side Assistance’ for a Flat Tire Following Viral Video of a Man Seemingly Going to Mechanic for Antifreeze

Manhood and masculinity, and its relationship with car knowledge has come into question lately after a recent video went viral of a man who needed help with his car.

The video shows a man being filmed by another man getting some work done on his car at a Walmart Automotive center. The man receiving the help from a mechanic was also with a woman whom the person recording assumed was the man’s woman.

The cameraman said, “This new generation sucks, of men. Look at this, grown-a-s dude has to come with his lady down to Walmart, just to have this dude pour antifreeze. Just antifreeze. Come on, buddy.”

Fans argue over masculinity and car knowledge after a social media video and a Rickey Smiley post go viral. (Photo: @rickeysmileyofficial/Instagram @nocapfights/x)

The man then walked to the side of the car as the lady stayed at the hood with the mechanic. The cameraman said, “He got his lady lookin’ at him doing most the work.” He then laughed at the man. The video went viral as viewers argued over the cameraman’s take about this generation of men.

One person who sided with the cameraman said, “I literally changed my Air Cabin Filter, Air Filter, Windshield wiper blades, and oil/ oil filter by myself today. Bro, has access to unlimited knowledge in his pocket, but can’t even pour antifreeze.”

Some of the people who didn’t agree with the cameraman called out the fact that he was filming the man, supposedly without knowing the entire situation. One person said, “How’s the new generation sucks when you just sit there and record people who think it might be a serious issue The camera man sucks.”

Others said that it is a mechanic’s job to work on cars, so there is no problem with going to one. One of these people commented on the video saying, “That’s what he paid to do, I ain’t gone be without a car because I’m too proud to get another man to fix it. I can change a tire but other mechanic s–t I’ll pay an actual mechanic for.”

Comedian and radio show host Rickey Smiley seemingly joined in on the conversation as he made an X post saying, “Grown men calling road side assistance for a flat tire is sassy asf.” Again, commenters were split over the topic as some called out the new generation of men for allegedly not knowing as much about cars.

One of the people who agreed with Smiley said, “20 minutes after, tire changed, hands cleaned and back on the road. These are the things a man of my era learned. As well as basic electrical work, a little plumbing, and lots of other household maintenance. #BuiltDifferent.”

The people didn’t agree with Smiley said that it doesn’t make since to pay for a service, and not use it. One person said, “Nah this one ain’t funny… I know how to change a tire but if I’m payin for a service… I’m sittin and jammin my car til it’s done. And don’t let it be hella cold or too hot… Work smarter not harder @RickeySmiley lol.”

Some fans said that this just added to the extensive list of things that make a man less of a man. One X user has kept a list of “Things Masculine Men aren’t allowed to do (According to Social media),” which has 970 things on it and counting. Calling AAA for roadside assistance was number 444 on the list.