Podcaster Says Single Moms ‘Produce the Worst’ Children Prompting Backlash on Social Media

An Atlanta radio program, V103’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” posted a podcast clip where a woman espouses her beliefs about single mother-led households, resolving that they “produce the worst product.”

Shared on the show’s Instagram profile, the social media team said in the caption that the video has their audience “riled” up.

Woman says single mothers produce the worst children. (Photo: Instagram/Big Tigger Morning Show)

The woman starts the segment by saying, “I gotta laugh when I say this because you know the females get so mad, but we are in a crisis, a pandemic with this single mothering s–t. But it is a proven fact that single-mother households produce the worst product.”

As the host co-signs her comment, a graphic shot across the video, quoting Chuck Colson’s “How Shall We Live,” states 72 percent of juvenile murderers and 60 percent of rapists came from single-mother homes.

“It’s a fact,” she continues, saying, “If you take a two-parent household, single-father household, single-mother household, statistically, based on facts, the household with the woman heading it by herself produces the worst product.”

She then says that in the African-American community, those single-parent households are a reason why prisons “are filled with a good majority of our people.”

She continued, “So, y’all need to start valuing men being involved in the lives of your children.” She added that the model of “having access to a man and a woman during your upbringing needs to be brought back.”

Many people in the comments section blasted her for casually tossing out her “facts” without context, adding that there are many instances where single Black mothers have raised outstanding children who grew up to be exceptional adults.

“These assertions are infuriating…and containing to state ‘facts’ doesn’t make it accurate.. one comment said.

One person addressed her assertion that women are single parents because they don’t want their fathers to be in their children’s lives.

“She should change the verbiage from single mother to absent father and shift the onus of raising “good children” to the men who aren’t showing up. Most women would welcome help from their child(ren)’s father. Let’s stop perpetuating this bitter baby mama trope,” one person wrote.”

Research indicates that the United States has the highest percentage of children residing in single-parent households, with single mothers comprising 80 percent of these households.

According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Census, the data reveals that 51 percent of single mothers have never been married, while 29 percent are divorced.

In-depth examinations of family structures challenge the use of terms like “single-mom household,” with scholars arguing that such labels oversimplify complex family dynamics.

The Pew Research Center advocates for terms like “solo moms” and “solo dads,” aiming to shift the discourse away from marital status. The term “solo” encompasses a broader spectrum, capturing individuals raising children without support, whether from a parent or partner.

Others commenting expressed that she is wrong to place all of the blame on one parent and not factor in societal factors from the pushing of gang activity in America, drugs, and the school-to-prison pipeline. Some even added that the gender that promotes the themes in music that point Black men and women toward jail are overwhelmingly male, but that it is not helpful to wildly throw blame across the board.