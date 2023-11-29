Alex Murdaugh Lambasted By Judge After Emotional Apology to Victims of His Financial Crimes: ‘You Seem Empty’

A disgraced former South Carolina lawyer, already serving two life sentences without parole for the heinous murders of his wife and son, faced a scathing reprimand from the judge in his recent embezzlement case.

Richard “Alex” Murdaugh faced sentencing after entering a plea deal that added 27 more years to his prison term. Before his sentencing and after hearing several victim impact statements, he apologized to victims from whom he’d stolen money and/or their loved ones.

While many had harsh words for Murdaugh, he may not have anticipated Judge Clifton Newman’s blistering condemnation, labeling him “empty.”

Alex Murdaugh (L) is accused of stealing from his deceased client, Hakeem Pinckney (R). (Photo: @CNN / Twitter)

Murdaugh, 55, was on the verge of facing trial to defend himself against charges related to financial crimes. That includes embezzling $4.3 million from insurance funds meant for the family of his deceased housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. However, he unexpectedly pleaded guilty to 22 charges, encompassing offenses such as money laundering, criminal conspiracy and fraud. Through this plea agreement, he was absolved of 101 state counts filed against him.

“It is so important to me that you know how bothered I am by the things that I did,” said the ex-lawyer, while still denying he killed his wife and son, at the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Newton, who will retire before the year ends, spoke directly to Murdaugh.

“You seem empty; I don’t see anything. Hopefully, something will emerge in your spirit, in your soul,” he said.

Murdaugh’s enterprise was “the unicorn of all thefts,” said the lawyer for the maid’s estate and others.

“This is someone who has tarnished the legal profession and the state,” Bland said, adding, “He’s on the Mount Rushmore of criminals.”

In addition to the exploitation of his domestic worker, prosecutor Creighton Waters detailed Murdaugh’s extensive history of deceit and fraud that spanned from around 2008.

Juggling this dishonesty with a burgeoning opioid addiction, Murdaugh manipulated not only his clients but also deceived his own family and friends. He even stole from his biological brother.

One disturbing incident involved him misappropriating settlements from personal injury cases at his family’s law firm, even diverting funds earmarked for the family of Hakeem Pinckney, a deaf man who tragically became a quadriplegic and later succumbed to injuries sustained in a 2009 car accident.

Pinckney, a former football player at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, experienced a life-altering accident when a tire malfunction led to a severe car crash, leaving him paralyzed.

His mother, Pamela Pinckney, his cousin, Natasha Thomas, and his sister, Shaquarah suffered varying degrees of injuries in the accident. Despite Murdaugh securing a multimillion-dollar settlement for the Pinckney family by suing the tire company responsible, he allegedly collaborated with a banker, who served as a conservator in the case, to embezzle approximately $1 million from the family. Some of the money was allegedly used to charter a private jet for Murdaugh’s attendance at a baseball game.

As dates for justice surrounding the murder charges and the multiple federal and state embezzlement charges have emerged, Pinckney’s story keeps emerging in the news and each time, his mother is reminded of what he did to their family while they were bereaved and injured.

“The way I feel now is like when my son just passed away, and I’m just going through the motions all over again. That’s just how deep the pain is,” the mom said to FITSNews. “But it’s two times harder because I’m going through it a second phase again. I never thought I would have to relive this again.”

Murdaugh, who was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, at their family’s hunting estate, will be back in the limelight soon.

His team seeks a new trial, claiming jury tampering by a Colleton County Court clerk. Newman has asked for recusal from all future hearings because Murdaugh’s team believes he is biased.

Newman said, “I will turn the page and leave you behind.”