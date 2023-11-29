Ohio Police Internal Probe Finds Shooting Black Man Jayland Walker 46 Times Violated No Department Policies

An investigation by the Akron Police Department found that the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker by eight officers at a traffic stop in 2022 did not violate APD policy.

Walker was shot 46 times during a traffic stop on June 27, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. According to CBS News, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett instructed the department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability to complete an internal investigation after a special grand jury ruled in April that deadly force was legally justified and declined to prosecute.

The investigation was to find out if the officers violated any APD policies during the shooting. Mylett released his findings on Nov. 28.

Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by the police in Akron, Ohio. (Photo: WBNS 10TV screenshot /YouTube)

“In my opinion, the use of deadly force was in compliance with the policies of the City of Akron Police Department,” Mylett wrote. “I found that the facts and circumstances of this tragic shooting show that the officers had an objectively reasonable belief that Mr. Walker was armed and by his conduct presented an imminent risk of serious bodily injury or death to them and/or their fellow officers.”

Video footage captured Walker running away from the police before the 25-year-old was shot in a hail of gunfire. Walker drove off after initially being pulled over during a traffic stop, and a police chase ensued. The police claimed that Walker fired at them once from the vehicle before he stopped the car, exited and ran while wearing a ski mask.

Mylett also claimed that Walker failed to “show his hands” after being given the command to do so multiple times and that he “turned towards officers, reached to his waistband and raised his arm in a shooting posture” before the police opened fire. However, the video footage does not show Walker turning toward the officers or reaching for his waistband.

“As Mr. Walker exited the vehicle, he was wearing a ski mask, on a warm June night, further causing the officers to fear a more severe crime,” Mylett continued. “This caused officers to believe he was still armed and intended on firing upon officers. Officers then fired to protect themselves and their fellow officers. While certainly tragic, after having reviewed the BCI investigation and Lt. Like’s investigation, and the City’s policy, similar to the Special Grand Jury, I find that that [sic] the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable and the officers complied with the use of force policy.”

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Lisa Kohler, the 25-year-old had 46 entrance wounds or graze injuries and 15 exit wounds. Walker — who was unarmed when he exited the vehicle — was shot in the pelvis, face, torso, arms, hand and knees.

Walker was also shot in his right leg and right foot. According to CNN, three of the officers each fired at least 18 times. The police only chased Walker for about 10 seconds before he was shot, and his death resulted in widespread protests in the city. A firearm was later found inside his vehicle.

After Walker’s death, NAACP President Derrick Johnson released a statement calling the shooting “murder,” not self-defense. Experts initially believed Walker was shot at least 60 times.

“Any officers who fire 90 rounds at a Black man, for an alleged traffic violation, should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This wasn’t self-defense,” said Johnson. “It wasn’t an accident in the heat of the moment, it was murder. Point blank. This Black man was killed – struck more than 60 times by 90 fired bullets – for a possible traffic violation.”

The eight police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, but all returned to duty a little more than three months later.

Following Mylett’s statement, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan supported his findings in a press release.

“I support Chief Mylett’s administrative assessment in this case,” he wrote. “And I thank the Akron Police Department for their painstaking review of the facts and the evidence.”