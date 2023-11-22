Deli Owner Who Spotted ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory Unresponsive In Car Assumed She Was Sleeping Before Calling Police Hours Later, Report Says

“Extreme Weight Loss” star Brandi Mallory died after going on a quick run to purchase dinner earlier this month.

Documents from the Atlanta Police Department obtained by TMZ confirmed she was last spotted grabbing a meal from Chipotle. Security footage reviewed by investigators showed her going to the fast food restaurant to pick up her meal and return to her car.

Brandi Mallory reportedly died on Nov. 9. (@brandimallory/Instagram/Screenshot)

A man who owns a deli in the strip mall noticed her inside of her vehicle in the parking lot the next day on Nov. 9, and initially thought she was sleeping, according to the report. However, after noticing that the car was still there hours later and she was unresponsive, he called police.

“It appears to be a dead body in a car parked in the parking lot,” the man told the 911 operator in audio posted by TMZ. “There’s a girl laying in her car, she doesn’t look right. I’ve knocked on the hood, no movement – doesn’t look like she’s breathing.”

According to officials, the 40-year-old’s cause of death has yet to be revealed and is under investigation, but said there’s no foul play involved.

The beloved reality television contestant was on Season 4 of ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss,” losing more than 100 pounds on the show. Mallory continued to motivate her supporters after the show and was active on social media. She also shared her work as a makeup artist and dance instructor.

Following her death, people opened up about their bond with Mallory and how she impacted their lives.

“You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity,” Kim Williams Maxile, a fellow “Extreme Weight Loss” alum, said in an Instagram post. “I’m blessed to have gotten to experience you in this world. Love you so much, sis.”

Mallory’s funeral was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tucker, Georgia, on Monday.