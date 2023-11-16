‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory Dies at Age 40, Described as ‘Irreplaceable’ By Loved Ones

A reality television star passed away in Stone Mountain, Georgia, last week.

Brandi Mallory, who was a contestant on season 4 of ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss,” died on Thursday, Nov. 9, WSB-TV reported. She was 40 years old.

During her time on the show, Mallory lost about 150 pounds, according to the report, and shared her story to be an example to others.

Brandi Mallory reportedly died on Nov. 9. (@brandimallory/Instagram/Screenshot)

“I just want to share with anybody that I come into contact with, [that] you can do so much more than your mind allows you to do,” she previously told WSB-TV. “It’s all about your willpower and drive.”

Mallory’s cause of death has not been made public. Her funeral service is reportedly set for Nov. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tucker, about 20 miles from Atlanta.

Her Instagram pages highlight her work as a makeup artist and her dancing videos. In one of her latest posts, Mallory spoke about believing in herself.

“I learn lessons, gain experiences, & most importantly I GROW!” she wrote on Nov. 2. “Pruning is a necessary step in the growth process, so embrace the suck. I believe I can do ANYTHING I truly desire to do, which puts me at least 5 steps ahead.”

Friends, family, and loved ones shared their condolences on social media, including Kim Williams Maxile, a fellow “Extreme Weight Loss” alum.

“I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5, we watched your season, and it inspired us to keep going,” she said, adding, “You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experience you in this world. Love you so much, sis.”

Big Tigger also paid tribute to Mallory and opened up about their bond.

“One of my favorite people to ever meet,” the TV and radio personality wrote. “Your light is irreplaceable. Thank you for your fun, love, laughter, and friendship. Rest in Peace.#BrandiMallory.”