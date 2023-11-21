Royce Reed Claims She And Son Braylon Once ‘Escaped’ Dwight Howard’s Home Due to Inappropriate Behavior ‘No Children Should Ever See’

For the first time, Royce Reed has spoken out in great detail about her and Dwight Howard’s tumultuous dealings with each other since ending their relationship over a decade ago.

The former Orlando Magic dancer gave reality TV producer Carlos King a rundown of alarming claims about her and Dwight’s son’s lives living under the athlete’s control in part two of a recent tell-all interview.

Royce Reed claims she and son Braylon had to escape Dwight Howard’s home at 3 in the morning due to inappropriate adult behavior. (Photos: @roycereed/Instagram, @dwighthoward/Instagram)

Reed and the former NBA All-Star dated for almost three years in the early 2000s. They welcomed their only child, a son named Braylon Howard, in 2007. They broke up sometime in 2009.

Since their split, the dancer has rarely spoken about her ex as a result of an alleged gag order she signed before joining the cast of “Baskbetall Wives” in 2010. While speaking with King, she said the agreement is null and void due to Dwight sharing photos of Braylon online and publicly speaking about his firstborn.

Elsewhere, she revealed that despite years of court battles, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year invited her, Braylon, and at least one other mother of his children to quarantine with him when the pandemic began in 2020. She agreed so that her son could spend time with his father, but their stay was anything but pleasant.

Dwight howard put her thru the ringer, hopefully she will get redemption and be able to not live in fear from what he may possibly do to her

“It was a lot of stuff that was going on; it was conversations going on with Braylon that I didn’t appreciate,” claimed the Bethune Cookman University head cheerleading coach. Reed explained that she shielded her son from influences that could tarnish the innocence of his childhood, but Dwight’s home was riddled with activity countering her efforts.

“We escaped at like 3 o’clock in the morning, one morning during quarantine,” said the 43-year-old. “There was a lot of activity happening that night prior that no children should ever see. And even I felt like I was walking through a twilight zone. Like, we got people peeing in seats, we have people hanging off a balcony throwing up.”

Throughout the interview, Reed alludes to having years of evidence of Dwight’s threats stored on several phones. She said the devices ensure that her story will be told if something were to happen to her. “I feel like everyday I’m looking over my shoulder…I feel like there’s almost even a hit out on me because I am talking now,” said the former reality star.

Viewers expressed sympathy for her in the video’s comments. “People have dogged her for years and held him on a pedestal….its very sad that people think that she deserved this,” wrote one person.

Another said, “Dwight Howard is receiving his karma and then some for how he allegedly treated her.” The ex-Taiwanese league player is currently embroiled in a lawsuit after a lover accused him of sexual assault.

Reed is also speaking out after dodging prison time stemming from a child neglect case after her son Braylon allegedly “acted inappropriately with another child,” according to RadarOnline. The child reportedly has a history of similar incidents that took place in the past.

This time, the former NBA dancer was held responsible after her child was accused of breaking the judge’s rules and hanging with someone two years younger than him. She pleaded not guilty and turned herself in to the police in March 2022. She was charged with a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

“Getting my son back home in his own bed was important to me,” Reed said in a statement to the outlet. “Now I’m waiting for the court to dismiss the case. It’s been over a year since I’ve waited for something to be done with this case.”

The case even rattled their normal household routine as the then-14-year-old had to spend nights at his grandparents’ house for 18 months. Reed completed 100 hours of community service and six weeks of parenting courses as ordered by the court.

She will return to court in front of a judge on December 6.