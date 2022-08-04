‘She Gets to Have Her Black Experience’: Angelina Joile and Fans Celebrates Daughter Zahara Heading Off to Spelman College

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is headed to college!

The “Malificent” actress shared on Instagram that her daughter will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, this fall. The smiling teen was photographed with other soon-to-be freshmen and women who proudly represented the college by wearing blue Spelman shirts.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt (centered in front row) Photo: Angelinajolie/Instagram

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” wrote Jolie. Ahead of hitting the books and making more new friends, Zahara and Jolie participated in a special send-off.

Over the weekend of July 30, alumni of Spelman College and Morehouse College held an event in Los Angeles to celebrate both colleges’ incoming freshmen. On Morehouse’s official Instagram page, a video showed the celebratory group dancing to Cameo’s “Candy.” Jolie even made an attempt to pick up the dance moves to the electric slide before laughing her way off the dance floor and into the arms of her smiling daughter. Both Jolie’s photo and Morehouse’s video were flooded with congratulatory messages for Jolie-Pitt.

“Spelman is about to blow your mind lil sis! Soak it all up!” wrote one person. Another commented, “Your little baby is in college? This is not possible!! Congrats!!!!” Other comments commended the “Eternals” actress for embracing her daughter’s decision to attend a historically Black college.

“I Love how Angelina makes sure her daughter is connected to her blackness,” read a comment.

“This makes me so happy for her! After being a black girl raised in an all white world, she gets to have her black experience! You go Zahara!!! Spelman College! Let’s go Sis! Pledging is next!” wrote another person.

“Love it. 🖤 I respect that she’s actually taking the time make sure her kids experience parts of their heritage that she knows she can’t teach them,” commented a third person.

Jolie adopted her daughter from Ethiopia as a baby in 2005. In the past, Jolie has spoken about the importance of her daughter remaining connected to her heritage. “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her,” she told TIME in 2020. “She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she added.