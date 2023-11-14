‘It’s Very Brazen’: Video Shows Moment UPS Driver Is Carjacked By Armed Suspects While Delivering Packages In Maryland Neighborhood

A UPS driver delivering packages in Maryland was carjacked in broad daylight last week, a crime that residents are calling “unnerving.”

The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 9, in Upper Marlboro, a town in Prince George’s County about 20 miles from Washington, D.C. It was captured on a Ring doorbell camera in the neighborhood.

Footage obtained by Fox 5 shows when the suspects skirt off with the truck. They were reportedly armed. In the video, the victim says the perpetrators “pulled a gun out on me” as she walked down the block, appearing to be uninjured. Local police arrived at the scene at 2 p.m.

Armed suspects carjacked a UPS driver in Maryland last week. (Fox 5 DC/Youtube screenshot)

In a statement sent to the outlet, UPS acknowledged the incident, adding that the company is “cooperating with the investigation.”

The neighbor who recorded the video told Fox 5 that he initially thought a couple was arguing outside before discovering what happened.

“It’s very brazen, in the middle of the day. Most of the homes have cameras, so to do that right in front of everybody’s house who has front view cameras, it’s a little unnerving,” the neighbor said. “You hope things get a little better. Maybe it’s the climate, but it’s unfortunate you have to be vigilant and watch your back.”

Per the outlet, police haven’t arrested any suspects in connection to this case, and officials found the truck unoccupied.

Local officials have said there has been an uptick in carjackings in Prince George’s County, and most of them are carried out by juveniles, according to reports. Last year, there were 430 carjackings in the area.

“That is a figure that should make everyone stop and pay attention. It’s a concern of mine. What are our young people doing? Why would such a violent crime be so attractive?” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz told Fox 5 earlier this year. “I think anyone would come to the conclusion that the pandemic did something. I think we cannot just let that go. It cannot be excluded that something happened with our young people.”

