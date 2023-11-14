Pharrell Unveils $1M Louis Vuitton ‘Speedy’ Bag in Croc-Leather, Drawing Fire from PETA

Pharrell Williams is gearing up for the launch of his exclusive Louis Vuitton Millionaire Speedy bag collection with celebrity support from the likes of LeBron James and PJ Tucker. But it’s already getting pushback from animal rights group PETA.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Pharrell Williams speaks onstage at Storytellers  Pharrell Williams With Minya Oh during the 2022 Tribeca Festivalat BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Pharrell Williams is gearing up for the launch of his exclusive Louis Vuitton Millionaire Speedy bag collection with celebrity support from the likes of LeBron James and PJ Tucker. But it’s already getting pushback from animal rights group PETA.

Williams recently told GQ that he “reimagnined it as a Canal Street counterfeiter might, in primary colors, but on leather so soft it seems to melt when you hold it in your arm.”

RELATED STORY: Indie Fashion Designer Claims Pharrell and Louis Vuitton Stole Her ‘Shopping Bag’ Concept

PETA is angered by the use of crodolies to make the bag.

“When you were made men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton [in February 2023], we hoped animals would get lucky and that you would choose vegan fabrics, which are the preference of today’s ethical and environmentally conscious consumers,” PETA vice president Lisa Lange wrote in an open letter. “But we aren’t happy to note your newest design, the “Millionaire” Speedy bag, which is crafted from crocodile skin, because when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful—it’s abuse.”

However, NBA players such as Tucker and James do not seem to be bothered by the use of animal products.

Tucker, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, posted a photograph of himself on Instagram holding his red sneakers in one hand and clutching the brown Speedy Bag in the other. His caption read, “So be it, so be it.”

James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was featured on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram with the green version of the Millionaire Speedy worn across his body.

Williams’ Influence On Fashion and Music

Williams, who reportedly has a net worth of $250 million, unveiled the handbag during Paris Fashion Week in June with fanfare. Throughout Paris Fashion Week, Williams was seen holding the yellow Millionaire Speedy at various events and fashion shows.

READ FULL STORY HERE.