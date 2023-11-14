‘What Song … Protect Ya Neck?’: O.J. Simpson Thought He Died After Waking Up from Surgery to Wu-Tang Clan Music 

O.J. Simpson thought it was the end for him after a recent health scare after the music his doctors were playing during a hospital visit.

Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson had an excellent career in the NFL, but the former running back is known far more for the double murder case he was involved in during the mid 90s. Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was later acquitted, but he was arrested in 2007 after he was accused of robbing a sports memorabilia dealer. He claimed that he was trying to get back items that were stolen from him. In 2008, he was sentenced to 33 years in prison with the eligibility of parole in nine years. That same year, he was granted an early release following an arrest for armed robbery charges.

In 2017, Simpson was granted parole, and ever since he has tried to make a comeback on social media.

Simpson had moderate success by going viral every once in a while, as he gave his thoughts on current events. The former Buffalo Bills running back gained even more clout after he joined Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson on the fan favorite “It Is What It Is” sports podcast.

O. J. Simpson said he thought he might have been in hell after he heard Wu-Tang Clan music playing during his surgery. (Photo: @TheRealOJ32/ Instagram)

The trio announced the addition of Simpson in an Instagram post where they said, “We told y’all the take over is about to be crazy, whoever would’ve thought we would have #Killa #Murda & #OJ at the same table.”

Since his introduction to the team, Simpson has given his two cents about everything from college football to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While viewers of the podcast have grown to like Simpson’s football takes, it was a personal story that left fans dying from laughter.

On the Oct. 30 episode of the show, “The Juice” told the panel that he was in the hospital in October because he was “getting sleepy at stoplights.” He said after he went in the doctors were talking about opening up his chest and working on his heart.

He said the doctors ended up doing a cardiac cath on him to check out his heart. Simpson was put under so that the doctors could work on him, but he seemingly did get enough anesthesia. Simpson said, “I wake up in the middle of this and they’re like blasting the Wu-Tang crew.”

Simpson said that he was thinking to himself, “I know they ain’t playing this up here,” he said, looking up, “am I down here? He said the last part while looking down. The crew burst into laughtor as Simpson said, “I’m wondering where the hell I’m at.”

Cam’ron said, “Why wouldn’t they play Wu-Tang in heaven though O? Come on man, Wu love the kids, man.” Simpson said he just “suspected that wasn’t being played up there inside them pearly gates.”

Ma$e asked, “What song was it? Was it ‘Protect Ya Neck?’” The two rappers-turned-sports analysts deviously laughed as the 76-year-old said, “It should have been protect something.”

Cam’ron and Ma$e weren’t the only ones who found the interaction funny, as fans of the podcast were also laughing at Simpson’s story. One fan said, “OJ drop breadcrumbs every few years that he did that s–t lol,” and another one said, “At least OJ Simpson has enough self-awareness to know heʼs going to hell.”

Other fans called out Ma$e’s quick thinking with the “Protect Ya Neck” joke. One person said, “Mase did Juice dirty with that comment,” and another one said, “That N—a mase trynna reopen a closed case.”

After almost two months as a special guest, Simpson has already endeared himself to the hosts and the viewers. Cam’ron showed love to the former football player by dressing up as him for Halloween. The “Oh Boy” rapper showed up on set in Simpson’s actual helmet, shoulder pads and jersey.

