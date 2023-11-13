If Mike Tomlin Was White He’d Probably Be A GOAT Candidate With The Unprecedented Winning The Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Has Already Done

Another action-packed NFL weekend, and another Mike Tomlin milestone.

With Sunday’s 23-19 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers, Tomlin’s Steelers won their ninth consecutive one-score game.

That’s significant because it’s hard to win in the NFL, especially close games at that rate. Tomlin’s making it look easy. He’s always cool, calm and collected on the sidelines, and you have to give him his respect for his masterful performances in close games.



Tomlin Has 16 Straight Seasons Without Losing Record

We’re talking about a coach who in 16 NFL seasons as a head coach hasn’t had a losing record.

And with his current team now 6-3 after Sunday’s win, it looks highly plausible that this streak will likely run to 17 consecutive seasons.

Since 2021 the Steelers are a league-best 19-6-1 in one score games, which is roughly a 75 percent winning percentage, once again a credit to Tomlin as a leader of men.

Steelers Win Despite Being Outgained

For the ninth time this season the Steelers took an L in total yards (399 to 324) but posted a win on the more important scoreboard for the sixth time this season.

