‘The Royalties Are Lovely’: ’80s R&B Legend Cheryl Lynn Checks Fan Who Assumed She’s ‘Making No Money’ From Hit ‘Encore’ Trending on TikTok

Singer and songwriter Cheryl Lynn reacted to a fan who commented on an X post noting that her 1983 hit “Encore” earned more than 30,000 streams on Spotify after trending on social media.

Fans have been sharing dance videos to the hit song on TikTok, and they eventually made their way to X.

“‘Encore’ has seen an increase in sales/streams rising up 10%. It has earned over 30K streams within 24 hours on Spotify,” read the Music Data post.

Cheryl Lynn on X. (Photo: @_IAMCHERYLLYNN / X)

Lynn shared an X post by Music Data noting the Spotify streams on Nov. 7 with the caption, “What is happening? Wow. the music will live on.”

After the 66-year-old “Got to be Real” singer shared the post, one fan replied that they were concerned the recording artist didn’t make any money off the streams, and Lynn quickly corrected them.

“It sucks how when this happens, the artist prolly ain’t even making no money off it,” noted the fan.

Cheryl Lynn, however, was quick to fact-check the fan. “I own my masters, so the royalties are lovely,” she replied. “Have been for over 35 years.”

what is happening? wow ♥️🎶 the music will live on. https://t.co/4NWPRnFzBA — Cheryl Lynn (@_IAMCHERYLLYNN) November 7, 2023

It sucks how when this happens the artist prolly ain’t even making no money off it https://t.co/1MiCusanIW — Raph 👨🏽‍💻 (@Raphdagawd) November 8, 2023

i own my masters so the royalties are lovely. Have been for over 35 years. CLXO. https://t.co/YrYy51nPf9 — Cheryl Lynn (@_IAMCHERYLLYNN) November 8, 2023

After one fan asked the artist to have “It’s Gonna Be Right” added to the streaming service, Lynn replied, “It’s coming, and a few others. Lawyers are working on it.” By the evening of Nov. 8 the song was on Spotify, although it’s not clear when it was added.

Several videos circulating on X of fans dancing to “Encore” include one where several fans danced in an intersection.

Just on GP they heard, "Encore – Cheryl Lynn" and felt the vibe. pic.twitter.com/glXqORVWZ0 — 31 Days of Gigi 7/10 (@LifeIsSoG) November 1, 2023

Another video showed fans dancing outside the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The video was captioned, “When you got Social Media Influencers boogie’n and they have hundreds of thousands of views collective it’s gone run it up! TikTok is a monster for breaking music or having classics revamped! Salute to you, Mrs Lynn.”

If y’all didn’t know…..that’s my JAM!!! — Good Trouble_Kev92🤘🏿🌻 (@kevnbeau) November 8, 2023

Fans reacted to Lynn’s post with enthusiasm and noted the “TikTok effect.”

“One of my absolute favorite songs. I first heard it when you did Sinbad’s Summer Jam and fell in love with the synth intro, drums, and background dancers’ choreography from jump. Then you started singing, and life has never been the same,” wrote the fan.

“The TikTok effect,” added another. “But also just an amazing song that is timeless!”

“Some of us have been fans, but I’m glad you’re getting your flowers (and some coins)!!!!”

Lynn was born in Los Angeles, California, and got her start in the music industry after singing “You Are So Beautiful” on “The Gong Show” in the 1970s. Her song “Got To Be Real” was inducted into the “Dance Music Hall Of Fame” on Sept. 19, 2005. Lynn also starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in a touring company production of “The Wiz” in 1976.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.