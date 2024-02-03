Fake Cheryl Lynn Account Exposed In Fallout from Female Rap Beef; the Internet Has Been Getting ‘Catfished’ for Years

The Twitterverse — or shall we say X-verse — has been on fire with hip-hop fans debating on who is the top female emcee, Nicki Minaj or Megan Thee Stallion. Everyone from Joe Budden to Charlamagne Tha God has attempted to defuse the escalating tension among enthusiastic fans who were becoming unruly and disrespectful toward both rappers.

Some social media users were even shocked to see Cheryl Lynn, the vocalist behind the hit song “Encore” weigh in on who she thought was the best between the two.

Fans are stunned after fake Cheryl Lynn social media account gets exposed. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

A fan on X tagged a page believed to be from Lynn, asking if she loved Megan. “I do, congrats on #HISS babygirl. @theestallion winners win,” read a reply from the page.

Another X post appears to condemn people who have violated the “Savage” Grammy Award winner’s mother’s grave.

“This is beyond sick. Y’all should be ashamed,” the tweet captured by the Jasmine Brand read. “There’s no rest when you interfere with the deceased.”

Adding, “Never speak ill of the deceased, especially when they’re next to YOU.”

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when another user revealed that Lynn does not have any social media presence. It was exposed that someone else was impersonating her on platforms such as X, Instagram, and others.

X users are now scrambling to find out who is the person behind the post. Some believe that they found the person, an Afro-Latino man named Dale, who goes by the username, B 4th Glow, which has not been verified.

“So this person . @b4thglow (according to sources faked his own kidnapping before) has been the person behind the fake @_IAMCHERYLLYNN page this whole time?” an X user who calls himself Boochie Da Sleeze posted. “This makes sense why the fake Cheryl Lynn posted about #HISS when you check his page mind you I just got blocked after calling the page fake.”

so this person .@b4thglow (according to sources faked his own kidnapping before) has been the person behind the fake @_IAMCHERYLLYNN page this whole time?



this makes sense why the fake Cheryl Lynn posted about #HISS when you check his page



mind you I just got blocked after… pic.twitter.com/GWfriakONN — Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) February 2, 2024

Many online are also noting that the person behind the “@Iamcheryllynn” account is putting out false information.

An X user mentioned how the updates that fans have been receiving from the fake social media account, are also unofficial and fakes.

“That Cheryl Lynn Twitter account (which no longer exists) also announced that her NPR Tiny Desk was coming,” the person tweeted.

That Cheryl Lynn Twitter account (which no longer exists) also announced that her NPR Tiny Desk was coming 🧍🏾‍♂️ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 2, 2024

“So, y’all know how “Cheryl Lynn” said she had a Tiny Desk coming, right? The producer of Tiny Desk, Bobby Carter, told me ‘she’ was blowing him up about doing it…he said it definitely felt weird to him. So, that fake account was def lying to everybody from every angle,” another one tweeted.

So, y’all know how “Cheryl Lynn” said she had a Tiny Desk coming, right?



The producer of Tiny Desk, Bobby Carter, told me “she” was blowing him up about doing it…he said it definitely felt weird to him. So, that fake account was def lying to everybody from every angle. — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) February 2, 2024

The validity of Lynn’s social media came into question in 2015 when someone behind one account seemed to have been upset with Anita Baker when she was allegedly blocked.

“Cheryl Lynn does not have a Twitter or Facebook account,” read a statement from Lynn’s reps shared in a Billboard article. “The individual sending the communications is an imposter pretending to be Cheryl Lynn. Twitter has been made aware of this situation several times over the last two years.’ In short this beef was never cooking.”

Fans were not just as confused around people messing with the “If This World Were Mine” singer, taking to the X platform to express their outrage.

“That was a fake Cheryl Lynn all this time. Like…omg” one person tweeted.

That was a fake Cheryl Lynn all this time. Like…omg. pic.twitter.com/PHvFR8p9Uk — Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) February 3, 2024

Others also laughed, saying the person convincingly pretended to be Lynn, “Whoever was behind that Cheryl Lynn account, they did a damn good job tweeting like somebody’s 60-year-old Auntie,” said one X user.

The drama about the fake accounts even reached “Heartbreaker” singer Dionne Warwick, who said in a video, “I heard about that fake Cheryl Lynn account. I want you to know this is my only Twitter account.”