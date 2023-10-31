‘Really Should Know Better’: Claudia Jordan, Other Celebrities React to Shocking Revelation About Man Caught on Video Exploding In Racist Rant After Allegedly Spitting on Black Woman

Days after going viral for calling a Black woman the N-word and a host of other racially charged slurs, social media has discovered that a Texas security guard with a history in law enforcement is in a relationship with a Black woman.

David Tupper, 50, went on a racist rant against Denishia Lewis on Oct. 19 inside a 7-Eleven in the Houston suburb of Stafford, Texas.

Texas licensed security guard David Tupper goes off on a racist rant at a 7/11 in Stafford, Texas. (Photo: @brotherquanellx / Instagram)

Lewis recorded the man after she says the two were involved in a traffic altercation where she beeped her horn at him while he was stopped at a light near Airport Boulevard and Southwest Freeway. She alleges she honked, expecting him to move, and when he didn’t, she maneuvered her car around him.

He then reportedly caught up to her on his motorcycle, got off, and then punched her side mirror, Lewis told local station Fox 26. He pulled off and went into a 7-Eleven, and she told reporters she followed him there to confront him about the damage she claimed he caused to her mirror housing.

The video shows Dupper calling the woman a “ n—r b—h” and a “stupid n—r.” He also allegedly called her a “monkey” and “coon.”

Many on social media, including a few celebrities, tracked down his Instagram account after the story went viral and received press. To their surprise, they discovered that Tupper appears to be married to a Black woman.

“Wow!!! So you really should know better!! Smh,” talk show host Claudia Jordan wrote, and reality show star Tanisha Thomas said, “Chile, this year is in shambles.”

The wife’s social media restrictions limit what the public can see, possibly becoming private after the incident went viral two weeks ago.

Verintegra Security and Investigations, the company whose uniform Tupper wore in the video, released a statement claiming he no longer works for them, ending his time with them a few months ago in August.

According to a picture on his Instagram, he, at one point, worked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tupper is seen in the picture standing next to a patrol car and in uniform. He writes, “I’m asking those who have served their community as a Police Officer/ Deputy to join the challenge of posting a picture of yourself in uniform.”

There is no word from JCSO about his employment with the department or remarks on the altercation with Lewis. Also, the Stafford Police Department, some significant miles away from Johnson County, said they are still investigating the incident.