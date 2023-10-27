‘No Reason… to Hit Her… That Many Times’: Video Captures Milwaukee Sheriff’s Deputy Repeatedly Striking 17-Year-Old Girl on Ground During Arrest Over Zoo Dispute with Friend

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was captured on video hitting a 17-year-old girl as she lay on the ground during an arrest.

The incident occurred on Oct. 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The video shows Envy Hampton being hit at least three times by an MCSO deputy during an arrest at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department deputy punches a 17-year-old girl during an arrest. (Photo: Marcus Bnbrokeaintcool Carter / Facebook video)

According to her mother, Tamika Dowell, Envy and her friends were seated in a locked car, and she heard the deputies smash the window to open the vehicle’s door.

According to the Envy’s friend who recorded the video, Keyonna Love, the girls had gotten into a verbal argument between themselves after being asked to leave the zoo after it closed, and the police were called. The teenagers had been brought to the zoo by Envy’s 25-year-old sister, Nayah Monique Dowell-Willis, who later returned to pick them up with her two children, ages 1 and 3, in the back seat. The teens got into her vehicle and refused to get out as the deputies instructed.

Dowell told the Wisconsin Examiner that she heard glass breaking after her daughter called her to say she was about to be arrested.

“How I initially got the call is because my daughter, I want to say maybe five seconds before they busted out her car window,’ said Dowell. “She called me and said, ‘Mom, they’re going to take me to jail.’ And I said, ‘Who?’ And she said, ‘I’m about to go to jail.’”

Dowell also told WISN 12 News that she wants the charges against her daughter dropped and the deputy who hit her to be terminated. According to Dowell, her daughter was also hit prior to Love beginning to record. Love also said Envy was struck before she began recording.

“She was already on the ground, in her bra, in cuffs, and there was no reason for that guy to hit her in the back of the head that many times. She had no weapons or anything,” said Dowell. “I want her to be released, and I want the charges dropped, and I want the officer that hit my child, I want him fired.”

“The video shows three hits. My daughter was previously hit before the tape started, several other times,” added Dowell. “That is my child. I’ve never heard her squeal, scream, or anything in 17 years like that. So she was in pain, and she was hit physically prior to the video starting. They had no compassion for my 1 and 3-year-old grandsons sitting in the back seat.”

According to a press release by the MCSO, they were called to the scene following reports of a fight. They claimed that the occupants of the vehicle “became argumentative, refused to identify themselves, and refused to exit the vehicle” upon request. The press release also claims the deputy only struck Envy three times.

“The driver was removed from the vehicle by deputies, and when another deputy approached the rear driver side door, one of the passengers, a 17-year-old female, was highly agitated and continued to be uncooperative,” read the press release, adding that Envy shoved the deputy as he opened the door while swinging her arms “with closed fists.”

“The deputy directed her to the ground to gain control and try to affect an arrest. The subject continued kicking at the deputy and swinging her arms, striking him in the face with a closed fist while he was trying to get her into custody,” the release continued. “The deputy used force by applying three targeted focused strikes to stop her resistance enough to apply handcuffs and take her into custody.”

Envy was arrested on charges of felony battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing an officer. Her bail was set at $ 5,450. Dowell-Willis was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct but later released.