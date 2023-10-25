My Employer Asked Me to Remove Sexy Photos from My Social Media Page

I just got back from the Caribbean for my birthday and have pictures galore on deck! I can’t wait to post some of them. I love posting photos of myself on my social media. It’s a real boost to my self-confidence and self-esteem when I get comments from admirers or even just friends and family. It’s all about angles; that’s at least what I try to impart to my girlfriends when they tell me how great my pictures look.

Stock photo of woman in swimsuit. (Photo: Pinterest)

When I arrived at work after being off for four days, I was called into a meeting with our human resources representative. She started off the meeting by saying that it was only a warning and that I shouldn’t worry too much about it, but that there were some pictures of me on my social media that she noticed and thought I should take down immediately. I feigned ignorance but knew exactly which pictures she was talking about — the ones of me in my bikini. I was hesitant about posting the two photos in question because of my curvaceous figure, but I figured, ‘Why not!’

Trending Today:

When I got to my office, I accessed my social media and took the pictures down. But now, I feel like my rights were somewhat violated. Would a less-curvy woman have been approached in the same manner? Am I being penalized for simply having curves, something I cannot help? I looked up social media for some of my co-workers and saw pictures that were equally, if not more, questionable than the ones I posted.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

I talked to my best friend, showing her pictures I found of some of my less-curvy and lighter colleagues, and she thinks I should definitely push back. Initially, I was grateful for the warning and having a chance to rectify the matter quickly, but now I’m angry and want to address it further.

Should I take my warning and keep it pushing, or do I have a right to feel like I’m being targeted in the office?

Read the original story here.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.