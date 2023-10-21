‘Lock Him Up!’: Judge Warns That Jail Time Could be Next for Donald Trump After $5,000 Fine for Violating Gag Order In New York Fraud Case

Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after he violated a gag order by attacking a court clerk on social media.

Reports show that Trump was issued the fine for a “blatant violation” of the gag order imposed on the ex-president during the early days of his civil fraud trial.

Former President Donald Trump after being arrested in the Georgia RICO election interference case after they allegedly worked to overturn the election results in Georgia. (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron also warned the wayward former president that future violations would result in Trump being held for contempt and possible jail time.

Trending Today:

“Make no mistake,” wrote Engoron. “Future violations, whether intentional or unintentional will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions, which may include, but are not limited to, steeper financial penalties, holding Donald Trump in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him.”

Trump was issued the gag order after he wrote on Truth Social that Justice Engoron’s clerk, Allison Greenfield, was “running this case against me” on Oct. 3. Trump deleted the post from Truth Social but left the post on his website for weeks.

Are we sure this is not a CULT?



I hate using the word “CULT” to describe a political ideology but as a judge threatens to literally lock him up, this is what Trump just posted on his TruthSocial account moments ago.



What does Jesus Christ have to do with Trump’s court battles?… pic.twitter.com/1CKwhhLDbn — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 20, 2023

“It remained on the Donald J. Trump campaign site, and in fact, it has been on there for the past 17 days, [and] it was removed late last night after an email from this court.”

The $250 million fraud trial was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against The Trump Organization, Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for exaggerating their assets to secure loans and obtain tax benefits. Trump also attacked James online, revealing her address and claiming she was “ranting and raving like a lunatic.” He also referred to her as “Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James” and accused her of being racist.

The fine was issued on Oct. 20 and marks the first time the former president has been punished for his gag-order violations. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, apologized to the court and claimed that the 77-year-old did not mean to violate the gag order.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

After news broke of Engoron’s order, Trump critics took to social media, calling for an expedition in his arrest, leading the phrase, “lock him up” to trend on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Lock him up! pic.twitter.com/l9eDmPI3V4 — Gale Turner Strong (@GaleTStrong) October 20, 2023

The judge also noted the danger of Trump’s rhetoric. “In the current overheated climate, incendiary untruths can, and in some cases already have, led to serious physical harm, and worse.”

Trump was impeached and later criminally indicted for inciting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., where five people lost their lives and 140 officers were injured. According to ABC News, the riot lasted seven hours, with at least 10,000 people storming the Capitol grounds. At least 2,000 rioters forced their way inside the building.

Read the original story here.