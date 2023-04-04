‘When The Body Is Tired’: Bobby Brown Fans Send Well-Wishes After the Singer Pulls Out of Two New Edition Shows

It has not even been a month since New Edition’s 40th-anniversary tour began, and Bobby Brown already has bowed out of two shows.

The singer has been on the road for weeks with his group members Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivens, Ricky Bell, and Johnny Gill, but now fans are concerned about his well-being.

According to All Hip Hop, the “My Prerogative” performer’s attorney, Christopher Brown, said Brown missed the group’s shows in Houston and Dallas due to exhaustion.

Bobby Brown pulls out of two New Edition shows because of exhaustion. (Pictured: @Kingbobbybrown/Instagram)

“To my New Edition Texas fans, I love you, and I’m sorry I missed you this weekend. San Diego-Be ready!! You will get the best of me and my New Edition brothers,” the R&B crooner said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

New Edition is set to perform in San Diego, California, at the Pechanga Arena on April 6. Future tour stops include Baltimore, Tampa, Las Vegas, Nashville, and other cities.

After Brown’s absence made news, several fans sent over their well-wishes and hopeful messages wishing him a “speedy recovery.”

“No Love Lost! Speedy Recovery! Take brisk walks early in the AM! Drink lots of water! Turn off all devices daily 1 hr nap and @ bed time! It’s essential because of ur schedule you have! “When the body is tired, the mind can be no good” making things difficult to function.”

“Praying for a speedy recovery for Bobby.”

Brown and his fellow band members kicked off their Legacy tour on March 9 alongside the R&B trio Guy and “Twisted” singer Keith Sweat. Tank also joined the tour as a surprise guest.

This news arrives one week after a viral video of Brown visibly tired as he walked off stage in the middle of the group’s performance.

In a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd, New Edition discussed how their brotherhood remained solid despite past feuds, betrayals, and hardships.

“We pray together a lot,” Bivens said. “We have a group text for business, personal holidays. And me, ’cause, you know, I get up early, I’m hitting them at four, 5:30.”

He continued, “And I think as everyone wakes up and chimes in, the brotherhood just dominoes effects. So, it sets the tone when we’re home away from each other that when we see each other, we’re just hugging and dappin’.”

The Boys II Men founder then received an array of applause after suggesting, “With all of this that goes on in the business, there’s a lot of stuff that separates you. But for 40 years we’ve been jumping hurdles.”

New Edition came on the scene in the early ‘80s and completely shifted the template for boy bands. Their pop-style sound paved the way for several boy bands to come, such as N’Sync, Jagged Edge, and more.

Their talent as a group was undeniable, and the solo careers of Brown and Gill were just as incredible.

In 2017, the three-part biographical mini-series “The New Edition Story” dropped on BET, and, according to Bell, the popular trilogy brought in 39 million views.