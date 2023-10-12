Video: White Connecticut Woman Shots Up Lobby at Police Station and Is Taken In Alive; Reportedly Was in the Middle of Emotional Meltdown, ‘Felt Trapped’

Newly released video shows a woman open fire inside a Connecticut police station before being subdued by officers.

The state Office of Inspector General released the footage earlier this week. It shows the woman, identified as Suzanne Laprise, going into the lobby of the Bristol Police Department on Oct. 5 after 10:30 p.m., WTNH reported.

Laprise, 51, is seen wearing a red hoodie, holding a gun, and banging on the bullet-resistant glass with the weapon multiple times. Seconds later, she shot the gun at the door.

Suzanne Laprise is facing several charges for opening fire at the Bristol Police Department on Oct. 5. (KWTX News 10/ X)

She fired it again at the glass divider. Laprise then placed her gun on the chair so she could take off her sweater. She started brandishing the gun before letting off more shots after an officer cracked open the door.

Next, Laprise dropped the firearm and started banging on the glass. Then, a mob of officers rushed into the lobby, and one stunned her with a Taser. Body-camera footage posted by WTNH shows the incident from the officer’s point of view. They ordered her to get on the ground, and one let off shots behind the door before running into the area.

Laprise is reportedly facing illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, criminal use of a weapon and criminal attempt to commit murder with special circumstances, along with an array of other charges.

Before entering the police station, Laprise was drinking at a local bar, according to NBC Connecticut and CT Insider, citing court documents. She confided in a woman that she had the weapon on her and would go to the police department to demand that they kill her “or I will shoot them.”

“Out of the blue, Laprise started to talk about how she has a disabled son, and she feels trapped,” the woman told law enforcement, per CT Insider. She added that Laprise allegedly said her boyfriend was a cop and that she took the gun from him. The outlet later confirmed that he is a former NYPD officer.

The outlets reported that the woman gave Laprise advice on where to receive mental health treatment and talked her into going home. However, she went to the station instead. The incident left about $26,000 in damages.

An investigation from multiple agencies is underway.