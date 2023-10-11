My Friends Are Boycotting My Podcast Because They Think I Am Airing Their Personal Business

This year, I decided to start living for myself, so I saved money from my corporate job and then quit. I have two roommates in a small house that I own, thanks to my parents — so money is not really an issue. More than anything, I’m concerned about following my dreams. My main goal was to start a podcast about dramatic confessions, and several weeks ago, I did just that!

The podcast is sort of a confessional for people who need to get things off their chest. I drive for a rideshare company part-time, and it’s the perfect opportunity to obtain free anonymous stories for the podcast. My passengers couldn’t care less at the moment, as they are mostly concerned with relieving themselves of guilt or shame for something they have done. And it’s highly unlikely that they will ever hear their stories on my podcast, so it’s a win-win for everyone involved. I love it.

Stock image of female podcaster. (Pexels.com)

On occasion, when things are slow with picking up passengers, I will use a story that a friend told me in confidence and just remix it so they’re none the wiser. At the very least, I change the story up enough so that they cannot prove that I ripped them off for it.

But the other day, something went awry. My roommate was certain that one of my podcast episodes was about her and her boyfriend and some things they were going through. I denied it. I didn’t have the heart to tell her she was 100 percent correct. It turned into a heated argument, with her walking away and slamming doors.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s all fair game at this point because I’m desperate to make this podcast a success by any means necessary. However, my roommate is spreading the word that I cannot be trusted with personal information and that others should avoid ‘oversharing’ to avoid the pitfall of what happened to her. She’s muddying my name in the streets and telling everyone to boycott me, which will have an adverse effect on my podcast. Should I refrain from using the stories of family and friends or go for what’s best for my ratings?

