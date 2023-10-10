‘Why Are You So Mean to Me on Television?’: Former “NBA Countdown” Host Michelle Beadle Says LeBron James Sent DM Smoke, Then Got Her Fired For Making Fun Of “The Decision”

Former “NBA Countdown” host Michelle Beadle is speaking out about the circumstances of her departure from the show, and all roads lead to LeBron James — according to her. Beadle was critical of “The Decision” in 2010 when LeBron James announced his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to become a member of the Miami Heat.

Former “NBA Countdown” host Michelle Beadle was critical of “The Decision” in 2010 when LeBron James announced his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to become a member of the Miami Heat. She says The GOAT didn’t like it and got her canned. (Photo: IG @kingjames/@michelle.beadle)

Many regard it as the beginning of the superteam era as James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh eventually brought South Florida two titles during their four seasons together in Miami. Beadle, who had replaced Sage Steele as the host of “NBA Countdown” on ABC and ESPN was highly critical of James’ move and found out later she would pay the price.

The King’s Revenge

“I found out after (I was fired),” the San Antonio Spurs broadcaster said on the “Awful Announcing” podcast. “In all the chaos that ensued after I left, all this other information started coming out. I kind of got wind of it as I was leaving. And then more stuff came out and I was just like, ‘What a crap show.’ Related: Coming For The King? Two In LeBron James’ ‘Circle’ Revealed In Biggest PED Scandal In U.S. Sports History, But Is LeBron Implicated? “Yeah, you know, he’s (James) a powerful dude,” Beadle said. “I mean, there’s no getting around that he is an empire and an entity upon himself. All the respect for building such a powerful entity on a name and doing it well. So yeah, people are going to listen.”

Last year, during an episode of “The Sessions with Renée Paquette” podcast, Beadle revealed when James reached out to her directly via DM saying, “I made fun of ‘The Decision,’ and I was one of about a bazillion people that did,” Beadle said.

“It was hilarious, and I remember I got a DM that was like, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off. I didn’t even think about it.”

However, James wasn’t laughing.

Read More on The Shadow League: Former “NBA Countdown” Host Michelle Beadle Believes LeBron James Got Her Fired For Criticism Of “The Decision”